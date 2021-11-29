Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/pentagon-confirms-austin-ordered-inquiry-into-2019-us-airstrike-in-syria-that-killed-civilians-1091122514.html
Pentagon Confirms Austin Ordered Inquiry Into 2019 US Airstrike in Syria That Killed Civilians
Pentagon Confirms Austin Ordered Inquiry Into 2019 US Airstrike in Syria That Killed Civilians
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an inquiry into a 2019 airstrike in Syria that led to dozens of civilian casualties, Defense... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T21:48+0000
2021-11-29T21:48+0000
syria
airstrike
civil war
pentagon
us troops
civilian casualties
daesh
baghuz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122776_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e77b72248d3886bf9476e00ba9dc08e.jpg
“The Secretary has directed today a review of the civilian casualty incident that occurred on March 18, 2019 in Baghuz, Syria," Kirby said on Monday. "The inquiry will include an assessment of the following things: the civilian casualties that resulted from the incident, compliance with the law of war, record keeping and reporting procedures, whether mitigation measure identified in previous investigations into the incident were in fact implemented effectively, whether accountability measures would be appropriate, and finally, whether authorities, procedures or processes should be altered."US Army Forces Command chief Michael Garrett will lead the effort and has been given 90 days to complete the inquiry, Kirby added.The airstrike is reported to have killed up to 80 people. It was said to have been called in by Task Force 9, a secret US special operations unit responsible for ground operations in Syria. An investigation into the incident never occurred, and mentions of it were removed from a recent Defense Department report on the civilian casualties reporting process, US media reported.The US Central Command is reported to have said the strike killed 16 militants and four civilians, while the status of another 60 people was unclear, as Daesh* occasionally uses women and children as fighters too.Back in 2019, the Syrian Human Rights Network told Sputnik that the US-led international coalition to defeat the Daesh and the Syrian Democratic Forces must be held accountable for the 12-hours bombing of Baghuz, in which civilians were used as human shields by the terrorists, who prevented them from leaving the last stronghold they controlled.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/us-acknowledges-2019-airstrikes-in-syria-after-nyt-report-reveals-civilian-deaths-1090717158.html
syria
baghuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122776_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17b0854276c763faeb6263d6b4fd5ede.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, airstrike, civil war, pentagon, us troops, civilian casualties, daesh, baghuz

Pentagon Confirms Austin Ordered Inquiry Into 2019 US Airstrike in Syria That Killed Civilians

21:48 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoTracer fire lights up the night sky as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fire on the Islamic State militant-held village of Baghouz, Syria, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Tracer fire lights up the night sky as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fire on the Islamic State militant-held village of Baghouz, Syria, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an inquiry into a 2019 airstrike in Syria that led to dozens of civilian casualties, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.
“The Secretary has directed today a review of the civilian casualty incident that occurred on March 18, 2019 in Baghuz, Syria," Kirby said on Monday. "The inquiry will include an assessment of the following things: the civilian casualties that resulted from the incident, compliance with the law of war, record keeping and reporting procedures, whether mitigation measure identified in previous investigations into the incident were in fact implemented effectively, whether accountability measures would be appropriate, and finally, whether authorities, procedures or processes should be altered."
US Army Forces Command chief Michael Garrett will lead the effort and has been given 90 days to complete the inquiry, Kirby added.
The airstrike is reported to have killed up to 80 people. It was said to have been called in by Task Force 9, a secret US special operations unit responsible for ground operations in Syria. An investigation into the incident never occurred, and mentions of it were removed from a recent Defense Department report on the civilian casualties reporting process, US media reported.
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over northern Iraq early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. This F-15 was a part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
US Acknowledges 2019 Airstrikes in Syria After NYT Report Reveals Dozens of Civilians Were Killed
14 November, 01:11 GMT
The US Central Command is reported to have said the strike killed 16 militants and four civilians, while the status of another 60 people was unclear, as Daesh* occasionally uses women and children as fighters too.
Back in 2019, the Syrian Human Rights Network told Sputnik that the US-led international coalition to defeat the Daesh and the Syrian Democratic Forces must be held accountable for the 12-hours bombing of Baghuz, in which civilians were used as human shields by the terrorists, who prevented them from leaving the last stronghold they controlled.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:28 GMTCDC 'Strengthening Recommendation' on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses for Adults
22:22 GMTPentagon Plans to Boost US Military Bases in Australia, Guam Against China - Reports
22:05 GMTOver 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
21:55 GMTFed's Powell Warns Omicron Poses Greater Risks to US Economy, Increases Uncertainty for Inflation
21:48 GMTPentagon Confirms Austin Ordered Inquiry Into 2019 US Airstrike in Syria That Killed Civilians
21:16 GMTGOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
20:54 GMTDisgraced Cuomo Continues to Receive State Pension Even Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe - Report
20:34 GMTLionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or
20:28 GMTNATO Chief Says Bloc Seeing Biggest Expansion of Defense System Since Cold War
20:23 GMTIns and Outs of Labour Leader Starmer's Front Bench Shake-Up
20:21 GMTProcess of Restoring JCPOA Will Not Be Easy, Russian Envoy Says
20:13 GMTSeven UN Staffers in Unexplained Detention as Ethiopia Arrests UNICEF Employee
20:00 GMTAfghan Air Forces Hold First Military Drills Since Taliban Takeover - Reports
19:58 GMTPhotos: Ethiopian Army Recaptures Strategically Important Town of Chifra, on Edge of Tigray State
19:53 GMTIsrael Pleads With Countries to Ignore Iran's 'Nuclear Blackmail', as Tehran Set to Salvage JCPOA
19:25 GMTIsrael Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports
19:00 GMTGerman Court Rules Kohl's Widow Cannot Inherit $1Mln Compensation From Journalist
18:59 GMTShanghai Data Exchange: How China is Set to Outpace US in Data Trade & Technological Competition
18:57 GMTEx-US Capitol Police Officer Appears in Court for January 6 Related Charges - Reports
18:54 GMTFrance to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration