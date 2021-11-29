Registration was successful!
Maduro Calls EU Observers at Latest Venezuelan Elections ‘Delegation of Spies’
Maduro Calls EU Observers at Latest Venezuelan Elections ‘Delegation of Spies’
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the EU observer mission at the latest regional and municipal elections "spied" on the social... 29.11.2021
"A delegation of spies, those were not international observers, they were freely roaming around the country spying on the social, economic and political life of the country," Maduro said in a Sunday televised address, adding that the November 21 elections were "impeccable."The EU observer mission, consisting of 136 people, assessed the conditions during the latest Venezuelan elections to be the best in the country in the past 20 years, although the observers did claim that some violations occurred during the voting process. EU observers were monitoring the elections in Venezuela for the first time in 15 years.A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the November 21 elections, including the right-wing opposition. The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) secured victory 20 out of a total of 23 governorates.The EU mission will present its final report on the regional elections in Venezuela in January-February 2022.
Maduro Calls EU Observers at Latest Venezuelan Elections ‘Delegation of Spies’

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the EU observer mission at the latest regional and municipal elections "spied" on the social, economic and political life in Venezuela.
"A delegation of spies, those were not international observers, they were freely roaming around the country spying on the social, economic and political life of the country," Maduro said in a Sunday televised address, adding that the November 21 elections were "impeccable."
The EU observer mission, consisting of 136 people, assessed the conditions during the latest Venezuelan elections to be the best in the country in the past 20 years, although the observers did claim that some violations occurred during the voting process. EU observers were monitoring the elections in Venezuela for the first time in 15 years.
A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the November 21 elections, including the right-wing opposition. The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) secured victory 20 out of a total of 23 governorates.
The EU mission will present its final report on the regional elections in Venezuela in January-February 2022.
