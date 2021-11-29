Hindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
© AP Photo / Channi AnandAn Indian Christian wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays at Saint Mary's Cathedral on Christmas in Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
In October, a report titled 'Christians under attack in India' claimed that more than 300 incidents of 'violence by Hindutva groups' had been reported from across 21 Indian states in the preceding nine months. The report was released by the groups United Against Hate, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights India, and United Christian Forum.
Members of Hindu group, Bajrang Dal, allegedly barged into a church's prayer hall in the Hassan district of Karnataka state on Sunday and stopped the religious service midway, requesting the congregation to step out of the hall.
They claimed religious conversions were taking place there.
Video clips have appeared on social media showing members of Bajrang Dal engaged in heated discussions with Christian women.
Bajarang Dal members barge into a Prayer Hall in Hassan district of #Karnataka, allege Conversion. Visuals of alleged incident shows the activists stopping the prayer and asking the people to step out of the prayer hall. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/GNtpTNqHzn— Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 29, 2021
Bajrang Dal workers barge into a Christian prayer hall in Hassan district, Karnataka to disrupt prayer and allege religious conversion. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/cljKvnueZ7— Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) November 29, 2021
"The incident happened Sunday. We reached the spot and warned both sides," police officer KM Yogesh told reporters.
The latest incident comes weeks before an Anti-Conversion Bill is likely to be passed by Karnataka's state government in the next legislative session, which begins on 13 December.
A separate incident of Bajrang Dal members vandalising a newly opened church was reported on Sunday in Delhi. The church in question was holding its first Sunday prayers when the incident took place, leaving one person injured.
Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, a popular Hindu organisation in India.
Church vandalised in Delhi’s Dwarka allegedly by Bajrang Dal and RSS. The church was holding its first Sunday prayer. One person injured. pic.twitter.com/f0X9Xm5vf7— Nikita Jain (@nikita_jain15) November 28, 2021
Delhi Police have filed an official complaint about the incident.