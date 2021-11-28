Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/kyrgyz-lawmaker-detained-on-suspicion-of-coup-plotting---source-1091088037.html
Kyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source
Kyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyz parliament member Bakytbek Zhetigenov has been detained on suspicion of plotting a coup, a source in the Kyrgyz security forces told... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T14:43+0000
2021-11-28T14:45+0000
kyrgyzstan
kyrgyz parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15655/37/156553708_0:21:512:309_1920x0_80_0_0_0ea53b0307785d7e8c819d27128f7411.jpg
On Friday, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that a coup attempt had been thwarted. The coup was reportedly planned to take place after the parliamentary elections.According to the authorities, a group led by lawmakers and ex-officials, planned to stage protests in the Kyrgyz capital after the election. The plotters reportedly aimed to instigate clashes at the rallies as part of a broader plan to overthrow the legitimate authorities. A total of three election candidates have been detained.
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15655/37/156553708_47:0:471:318_1920x0_80_0_0_ce63f22d6d46638e09d35bbd832ace81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kyrgyzstan, kyrgyz parliament

Kyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source

14:43 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 14:45 GMT 28.11.2021)
© RIA Novosti . Андрей БабушкинДом правительства Киргизии
Дом правительства Киргизии - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© RIA Novosti . Андрей Бабушкин
Subscribe
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyz parliament member Bakytbek Zhetigenov has been detained on suspicion of plotting a coup, a source in the Kyrgyz security forces told Sputnik.

"Yes, he was detained on this suspicion", a source said.

On Friday, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that a coup attempt had been thwarted. The coup was reportedly planned to take place after the parliamentary elections.
According to the authorities, a group led by lawmakers and ex-officials, planned to stage protests in the Kyrgyz capital after the election. The plotters reportedly aimed to instigate clashes at the rallies as part of a broader plan to overthrow the legitimate authorities.
A total of three election candidates have been detained.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:47 GMTAustrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
14:43 GMTKyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source
14:19 GMTBiden's Attempt at Sending Message of Return to Normalcy Thwarted by New COVID Variant
14:00 GMTMacron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
13:47 GMT'Leaked' Ballon d'Or Result Confirms Lionel Messi as Winner, But Dutch Pundit Blasts PSG Forward
13:40 GMTUK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators
12:57 GMTOpposition Slams Indian PM as Modi Skips All-Party Meeting a Day Before Winter Session of Parliament
12:45 GMTIranian Nuclear Chief: Israel Should Check Its Capabilities Before Threatening to Attack Tehran
12:13 GMTStorm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
11:19 GMT'Asleep at the Wheel': UK Bashed as China Has Pumped $900 Bln Into Commonwealth Nations Since 2005
11:15 GMTSolomon Islands Prime Minister Refuses to Resign Over Riots, Vows to Find 'Instigators' of Unrest
11:05 GMTPowerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru - Videos
11:04 GMT'Hate Won': Controversial Comedian Munawar Faruqui Says After 12th Show in 2 Months Gets Cancelled
10:55 GMTPrince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims
10:32 GMTSouth Africa Has Fewer Than 100 Omicron Cases
10:06 GMTCzech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
09:38 GMTEndangered Siberian Tiger Killed in Russia's Primorsky Territory
09:36 GMTNYT: Israel Was Behind Cyber Attack on Iran's Fuel System in October
09:34 GMTOver 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia
09:16 GMTGerman Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign