Kyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyz parliament member Bakytbek Zhetigenov has been detained on suspicion of plotting a coup, a source in the Kyrgyz security forces told... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

On Friday, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that a coup attempt had been thwarted. The coup was reportedly planned to take place after the parliamentary elections.According to the authorities, a group led by lawmakers and ex-officials, planned to stage protests in the Kyrgyz capital after the election. The plotters reportedly aimed to instigate clashes at the rallies as part of a broader plan to overthrow the legitimate authorities. A total of three election candidates have been detained.

