Two Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch
The Gulf of Kutch in India's Gujarat state is one of the major routes for the country's oil trade, making it a considerably busy sea route.
A collision between two merchant vessels, Aviator and Ancient Grace, in India's Gujarat state's Gulf of Kutch took place on Friday night, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) patrol ship, pollution control vessel, and a helicopter have been on stand-by in the vicinity.The incident took place 10 miles from the coastal town of Okha in the Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat at 21:30 Indian Standard time (IST).According to ANI, the collision likely to have happened due to a navigational error. No casualties have been reported as a result of the mishap.
Two Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch

14:57 GMT 27.11.2021
The Gulf of Kutch in India’s Gujarat state is one of the major routes for the country's oil trade, making it a considerably busy sea route.
A collision between two merchant vessels, Aviator and Ancient Grace, in India's Gujarat state's Gulf of Kutch took place on Friday night, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) patrol ship, pollution control vessel, and a helicopter have been on stand-by in the vicinity.

“The ICG is monitoring the situation to prevent any possible oil spill”, a defence official said, cited by ANI.

The incident took place 10 miles from the coastal town of Okha in the Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat at 21:30 Indian Standard time (IST).
According to ANI, the collision likely to have happened due to a navigational error.
No casualties have been reported as a result of the mishap.
