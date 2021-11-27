https://sputniknews.com/20211127/two-merchant-vessels-collide-in-indias-gulf-of-kutch-1091066681.html

Two Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch

Two Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch

The Gulf of Kutch in India’s Gujarat state is one of the major routes for the country's oil trade, making it a considerably busy sea route. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T14:57+0000

2021-11-27T14:57+0000

2021-11-27T14:57+0000

arabian sea

ship accident

cargo ship

gujarat

oil spill

vessel

gulf coast

ship collision

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091070040_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8ecc2e69d597f251120fcaadba4633.jpg

A collision between two merchant vessels, Aviator and Ancient Grace, in India's Gujarat state's Gulf of Kutch took place on Friday night, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) patrol ship, pollution control vessel, and a helicopter have been on stand-by in the vicinity.The incident took place 10 miles from the coastal town of Okha in the Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat at 21:30 Indian Standard time (IST).According to ANI, the collision likely to have happened due to a navigational error. No casualties have been reported as a result of the mishap.

arabian sea

gujarat

gulf coast

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

arabian sea, ship accident, cargo ship, gujarat, oil spill, vessel, gulf coast, ship collision, india