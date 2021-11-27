Registration was successful!
Indian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
Indian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws that sparked off enormous protests by farmers across the country over the...
13:28 GMT 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupA farmer uses a tractor to plough his field at Fatehgarh Sahib, in Indian state of Punjab, Sunday, March 14, 2021. India's water crisis looms over the agrarian crisis that has been brewing for decades. And at its heart is a policy conundrum: India has been subsidizing the cultivation of rice in northern India, but these are thirsty crops that have depleted the ground water.
A farmer uses a tractor to plough his field at Fatehgarh Sahib, in Indian state of Punjab, Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Sangeeta Yadav
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws that sparked off enormous protests by farmers across the country over the past year, a new bill will be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of parliament that starts on Monday.
Indian farmers on Saturday called off their "march to Parliament", two days before the government is to introduce a bill cancelling three farm laws that have caused protests nationwide.
The leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha union further announced that they plan to continue the protest on the outskirts of Delhi until the governments fulfills their demands to pass a new law guaranteeing them minimum support price on their produces.
"We are postponing the 'Parliament march' for November 29th. The government has promised us that the laws will be repealed in parliament on the 29th", farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal told the Indian media.
The farmer leaders have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding their pending demands as well and said that they will be waiting for a reply until 4 December and thereafter will announce their next action.
"We had written a letter to the prime minister, in which we had made many demands. We had demanded that (police) cases against farmers should be quashed... MSP (minimum support price) to be guaranteed... (families of) farmers martyred in this movement should get compensation... (cases filed against farmers for) stubble burning and electricity bills should also be cancelled", Pal said.
Thousands of farmers in India have been agitating against the three farm laws since 26 November 2020 on the outskirts of the capital Delhi at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
The farmers feared that these laws would do away with the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.
The three contentious farm laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government intends to revoke the laws and will introduce a new bill in the upcoming winter session of the Indian Parliament, which starts on Monday.
