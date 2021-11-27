Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/ex-labour-leader-corbyn-slams-irrational-suspension-from-party-one-year-on-1091074978.html
Ex-Labour Leader Corbyn Slams 'Irrational' Suspension From Party One Year On
Ex-Labour Leader Corbyn Slams 'Irrational' Suspension From Party One Year On
Jeremey Corbyn's sudden and unexpected rise to leadership of the party he had represented over four decades boosted support for the party during the wrangling... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T21:55+0000
2021-11-27T21:55+0000
boris johnson
britain
great britain
british labour party
jeremy corbyn
uk
keir starmer
anti-semitism
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083562252_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_df38bac69d28b04742db526d8bcbe12f.jpg
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called his year-long suspension from the party he has represented for 38 years "unfair and irrational".In an interview with his local newspaper the Islington Tribune, the Islington North MP said the process of his suspension in October and November 2020 was "unfair".And he said promised review of Corbyn's suspension within three months has still not taken place.New party leader Sir Keir Starmer removed the Parliamentary whip from Corbyn after Labour's administrative ruling body the National Executive Committee (NEC) sensationally reversed his decision to suspend his former boss. Corbyn compared Starmer's actions to "double jeopardy".“I was readmitted into the party, completely cleared by an NEC inquiry, and that should be the end of the matter," he added.Starmer moved rapidly to eject Corbyn over his response to the October 29 2020 Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into allegations of anti-Semitism in the party. The vetreran left-winger said in his statement at the time that "the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".The former leader's readmission came after he posted a statement on Facebook clarifying his comments.“To be clear, concerns about antisemitism are neither ‘exaggerated’ nor ‘overstated’,” he wrote. "The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to antisemitism."If Starmer refuses to restore the whip to Corbyn before the next election, his constituency party branch will be obliged to select another candidate for the seat he has represented since 1983.Purge of the LeftThe hero of Labour's radical wing warned the party's recent purge of leftists would prove damaging.“It’s counterproductive because it demoralises the party, it demoralises members as well, at the very time we need members to be active,” Corbyn said.He cited the recent case of Harrow borough Labour councillor Pamela Fitzpatrick, who was expelled from the party last week for giving an interview to left-wing news sheet Socialist Appeal over a year before it was proscribed by the party.At least two NEC members have formally raised concerns over the retrospective application of the rule to a sitting elected official. Party of OppositionCorbyn's unexpected victory in the 2015 party leadership election catapulted him from the backbenches he had occupied since 1983 to the head of the party. He survived four years of public attacks and leadership challenges from his party comrades, but his run of good fortune came to an end at the December 2019 general election — largely thanks to a policy of re-running the 2016 EU membership referendum, which was championed by Starmer in his role as shadow Brexit secretary. Now Corbyn says he's comfortable being back where he started as an opposition constituency MP.And he criticised Starmer's approach to leading the opposition as not confrontational enough with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives. "I sit at the back in the chamber. Indeed, exactly where I sat before I was leader of the party," Corbyn said.“It is an opportunity to present a complete alternative to Johnson’s swashbuckling, ill-informed, ill-prepared approach to government. Johnson has got away with it for a long time. It’s not really working for him so much now, so we have to have an alternative.""Johnson essentially offers a Thatcherite model," he argued, while admitting "he’s not as miserable as Margaret Thatcher was."
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/labour-councillor-purged-for-speaking-to-left-wing-paper-a-year-before-it-was-banned-1090906468.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083562252_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5daa7b89e6b633815faff6e4055d3dd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, britain, great britain, british labour party, jeremy corbyn, uk, keir starmer, anti-semitism, coronavirus, covid-19, brexit

Ex-Labour Leader Corbyn Slams 'Irrational' Suspension From Party One Year On

21:55 GMT 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamFormer Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn joins demonstrators at Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021
Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn joins demonstrators at Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Jeremey Corbyn's sudden and unexpected rise to leadership of the party he had represented over four decades boosted support for the party during the wrangling over Britain's exit from the European Union (EU). But he was ultimately brought down by stubbornness of his fellow Labour MPs.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called his year-long suspension from the party he has represented for 38 years "unfair and irrational".
In an interview with his local newspaper the Islington Tribune, the Islington North MP said the process of his suspension in October and November 2020 was "unfair".
And he said promised review of Corbyn's suspension within three months has still not taken place.
New party leader Sir Keir Starmer removed the Parliamentary whip from Corbyn after Labour's administrative ruling body the National Executive Committee (NEC) sensationally reversed his decision to suspend his former boss. Corbyn compared Starmer's actions to "double jeopardy".
“The Parliamentary Labour Party has no business holding double jeopardy over me or anyone else,” Corbyn said. “Removal of the whip from me is unfair and irrational.”
“I was readmitted into the party, completely cleared by an NEC inquiry, and that should be the end of the matter," he added.
Starmer moved rapidly to eject Corbyn over his response to the October 29 2020 Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into allegations of anti-Semitism in the party. The vetreran left-winger said in his statement at the time that "the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".
"Let’s be clear: I abhor anti-Semitism in any form," Corbyn told the Islington Tribune. "The words I used were, ‘One anti-Semite in the Labour Party is one anti-Semite too many,’ and I stand by that.”
The former leader's readmission came after he posted a statement on Facebook clarifying his comments.
“To be clear, concerns about antisemitism are neither ‘exaggerated’ nor ‘overstated’,” he wrote. "The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to antisemitism."
If Starmer refuses to restore the whip to Corbyn before the next election, his constituency party branch will be obliged to select another candidate for the seat he has represented since 1983.
"I hope to be the Labour candidate for Islington North in the next general election," Corbyn insisted, saying his constituents often tell him his ongoing suspension is "completely unfair."

Purge of the Left

The hero of Labour's radical wing warned the party's recent purge of leftists would prove damaging.
“It’s counterproductive because it demoralises the party, it demoralises members as well, at the very time we need members to be active,” Corbyn said.
He cited the recent case of Harrow borough Labour councillor Pamela Fitzpatrick, who was expelled from the party last week for giving an interview to left-wing news sheet Socialist Appeal over a year before it was proscribed by the party.
At least two NEC members have formally raised concerns over the retrospective application of the rule to a sitting elected official.
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, right, and John McDonnell Shadow Chancellor on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre , Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Labour Councillor Purged for Speaking to Left-Wing Paper a Year Before It Was Banned
21 November, 19:47 GMT

Party of Opposition

Corbyn's unexpected victory in the 2015 party leadership election catapulted him from the backbenches he had occupied since 1983 to the head of the party.
He survived four years of public attacks and leadership challenges from his party comrades, but his run of good fortune came to an end at the December 2019 general election — largely thanks to a policy of re-running the 2016 EU membership referendum, which was championed by Starmer in his role as shadow Brexit secretary.
Now Corbyn says he's comfortable being back where he started as an opposition constituency MP.
And he criticised Starmer's approach to leading the opposition as not confrontational enough with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives.
"I sit at the back in the chamber. Indeed, exactly where I sat before I was leader of the party," Corbyn said.
“It is an opportunity to present a complete alternative to Johnson’s swashbuckling, ill-informed, ill-prepared approach to government. Johnson has got away with it for a long time. It’s not really working for him so much now, so we have to have an alternative."

"I think too often we’ve given the government the benefit of the doubt on COVID and we’re not clear enough about an interventionist economy for the future," Corbyn said.

"Johnson essentially offers a Thatcherite model," he argued, while admitting "he’s not as miserable as Margaret Thatcher was."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:59 GMTFrance's Barnier Urges Retaliatory Measures Over Migrant Crisis With UK - Report
21:55 GMTEx-Labour Leader Corbyn Slams 'Irrational' Suspension From Party One Year On
21:49 GMTSudanese Army Repels Attack by Ethiopian Troops With Casualties on Both Sides
21:14 GMTWHO Says No Need for Panic Over Omicron Coronavirus Strain as Much Remains Unknown
21:12 GMTBiden's First Christmas Tree Will Reportedly Cost Taxpayers $139,000
20:30 GMTMemes Flood Twitter After WHO Dubs New Covid Strain Omicron
20:30 GMTOmicron Coronavirus Strain May Already Be in US, Going to Spread 'All Over', Fauci Says
19:34 GMTNCT 2021 Walks Into a Dream in New Teaser Video 'Year Dream: Stage 2 - Surfing in Our Dreams'
19:33 GMTWHO Confirms Some Guesses on Why It Skipped Two Letters and Named New COVID Variant 'Omicron'
19:21 GMTFrance Mulls Autonomy for Caribbean 'Confetti of Empire' Amid COVID-19 Rule Protests
18:54 GMTSolomon Islands Gripped by Anti-China Protests as US Keeps Largely Mum
18:32 GMTRussia is Not Going to Attack Anyone, Ambassador to US Says
18:27 GMTWhy Washington's 'Russian Invasion' Scare is Cover for Kiev's New Offensive Against Donbass
17:22 GMTActor Seth Rogen Mocked Online For Downplaying Crime in Los Angeles
16:48 GMTUK PM Orders Travel Quarantine and Mask-Wearing to Combat COVID-19 Omicron Variant
16:28 GMTBiden Reminded of Attack on Trump for African Travel Ban He Now Emulates
16:21 GMTGamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than Late 2022
15:54 GMTRussian Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Makes European Solar Probe's Planetary Flyby More Risky, ESA Says
15:46 GMTMedia Reveals Contents of Safe Holding Secret Documents of UK Royal Family
15:35 GMTRussia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project, Envoy in Vienna Says