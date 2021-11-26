Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/monsta-xs-movie-monsta-x-the-dreaming-taking-over-the-big-screen--1091050079.html
MONSTA X's Movie 'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING' Taking Over the Big Screen
MONSTA X's Movie 'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING' Taking Over the Big Screen
Tickets for MONSTA X's movie special 'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING' have already sold out in South Korea. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING,' a documentary film about the global K-pop group MONSTA X set to be released on December 8 at Korea's CGV for its worldwide premiere, has fully sold out in S Korean theaters as of November 26. The special event opened its booking on November 25 and all the seats were sold out immediately, demonstrating the enormous popularity of the band. About 5,000 seats were sold out of all the theaters within 5 minutes of the opening of the reservation. The film tracks the journey of MONSTA X in becoming a global artist, and consists of exclusive interviews for each member, their American activities, and special concert stage videos for fans, officially named Monbebe. Meanwhile, the group recently released their 10th mini-album 'No Limit' with the title song 'Rush Hour' on November 19, which has already seen tremendous success: the MV for the song became the group's fourth-fastest to hit 10 million views on YouTube, and the album entered the worldwide iTunes album chart at 7th place while also topping the iTunes U.S. K-pop album chart. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRdTyoZd3rg
MONSTA X's Movie 'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING' Taking Over the Big Screen

09:13 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 27.11.2021)
© Photo : MONSTA X (몬스타엑스)MONSTA X's Movie 'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING' Taking Over the Big Screen
MONSTA X's Movie 'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING' Taking Over the Big Screen - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© Photo : MONSTA X (몬스타엑스)
Martha Yiling
Martha Yiling
Tickets for MONSTA X's movie special 'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING' have already sold out in South Korea.
'MONSTA X: THE DREAMING,' a documentary film about the global K-pop group MONSTA X set to be released on December 8 at Korea's CGV for its worldwide premiere, has fully sold out in S Korean theaters as of November 26.
The special event opened its booking on November 25 and all the seats were sold out immediately, demonstrating the enormous popularity of the band. About 5,000 seats were sold out of all the theaters within 5 minutes of the opening of the reservation.
The film tracks the journey of MONSTA X in becoming a global artist, and consists of exclusive interviews for each member, their American activities, and special concert stage videos for fans, officially named Monbebe. Meanwhile, the group recently released their 10th mini-album 'No Limit' with the title song 'Rush Hour' on November 19, which has already seen tremendous success: the MV for the song became the group's fourth-fastest to hit 10 million views on YouTube, and the album entered the worldwide iTunes album chart at 7th place while also topping the iTunes U.S. K-pop album chart. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRdTyoZd3rg
