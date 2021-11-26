Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/fans-of-exo-congratulate-member-chanyeol-with-b-day-1091050757.html
Fans of EXO Congratulate Member Chanyeol With B-day
Fans of EXO Congratulate Member Chanyeol With B-day
To celebrate beloved their idol's birthday, EXO-Ls trended related hashtags worldwide. 26.11.2021
k-pop
south korea
exo
chanyeol
EXO member Park Chanyeol celebrates his B-day on November 27 and despite his current military service, official fandom EXO-L congratulated him on Twitter with the hashtags #OurMeissaChanyeolDay and #찬열아생일축하해 (Happy Birthday, Chanyeol). Demonstrating the rapper's continued popularity among K-pop fans, the hashtags trended worldwide. Chanyeol debuted in 2012 as a part of the rapper line with K-pop kings EXO. Known as a multi-instrumentalist, he has not only participated in the writing of EXO's songs, but also collaborated in songwriting with EXO's youngest member Sehun in sub-unit EXO-SC. K-pop fans know him best for being the featured artist in the soundtrack titled 'Stay With Me' for South Korean hit drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'. Also an actor, Chanyeol starred in the South Korean-Chinese film 'So I Married an Anti-fan', drama 'Missing 9', and in tvN's drama Memories of the Alhambra. His recent musical road film 'The Box' was released in 11 countries, in which he also produced the songs for the soundtrack. Chanyeol is currently serving his military duty, having enlisted in March 2021.
south korea
k-pop, south korea, exo, chanyeol

Fans of EXO Congratulate Member Chanyeol With B-day

17:40 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 27.11.2021)
To celebrate beloved their idol's birthday, EXO-Ls trended related hashtags worldwide.
EXO member Park Chanyeol celebrates his B-day on November 27 and despite his current military service, official fandom EXO-L congratulated him on Twitter with the hashtags #OurMeissaChanyeolDay and #찬열아생일축하해 (Happy Birthday, Chanyeol). Demonstrating the rapper's continued popularity among K-pop fans, the hashtags trended worldwide.
Chanyeol debuted in 2012 as a part of the rapper line with K-pop kings EXO. Known as a multi-instrumentalist, he has not only participated in the writing of EXO's songs, but also collaborated in songwriting with EXO's youngest member Sehun in sub-unit EXO-SC. K-pop fans know him best for being the featured artist in the soundtrack titled 'Stay With Me' for South Korean hit drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.
Also an actor, Chanyeol starred in the South Korean-Chinese film 'So I Married an Anti-fan', drama 'Missing 9', and in tvN's drama Memories of the Alhambra. His recent musical road film 'The Box' was released in 11 countries, in which he also produced the songs for the soundtrack.
Chanyeol is currently serving his military duty, having enlisted in March 2021.
