Drivers Strike Hits Several London Underground Lines on Black Friday

LONDON (Sputnik) – A 24-hour strike by train drivers is affecting several London underground lines, causing transport disruption to the UK capital during Black... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Jubilee, Northern and Victoria lines were running at reduced services, with intervals between trains longer than usual, while the Central, Piccadilly and Waterloo & City lines were closed for the day.A German couple that had arrived in London on holidays looked lost at the closed gates of the Central line.The strike was called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) over the night shifts train drivers are required to work to enable the restart of the underground night service, which is due to resume Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.The strike is expected to continue over the weekend, as Victoria and Central line drivers are also under orders not to work from on Saturday and Sunday.

