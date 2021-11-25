Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/vixxs-ravi-to-make-comeback-with-new-single--1091049529.html
Vixx's Ravi to Make Comeback With New Single
Vixx's Ravi to Make Comeback With New Single
The singer is set to release a new song after 6 months. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T17:06+0000
2021-11-27T13:12+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091066328_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5896d8e0706b2a9a406f15986fb9e786.jpg
Agency Groov1in announced the news of Ravi's comeback by revealing an image of Ravi's soon-to-be-released new single 'ANI' through its official Instagram on 25 November. In the center of the released Coming Soon image, a clock is placed and the name of the single unveiled - the song will be called 'Ani'. According to the image, the single will be released on December 7.Ravi's fourth mini-album 'ROSES,' released in June, was warmly received by fans, so the new release from the hip-hop artist is highly anticipated. The talented artist and producer established a new label ‘THE L1VE’ this July despite being promoted by ‘GROOVL1N’ since 2019. Singers Ailee and Wheein from Mamamoo have already signed contracts with the new label and will be promoted under its name. Ravi debuted in 2012 under Jellyfish Entertainment as part of the line-up of boy band Vixx. He went solo in 2017 and has since gained a lot of popularity as a hip-hop artist.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091066328_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_e0007d3b8c3b316c73caa6fde0d6bd67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, music

Vixx's Ravi to Make Comeback With New Single

17:06 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 27.11.2021)
© Photo : RAVI / 라비/ TwitterVixx's Ravi to Make Comeback With New Single
Vixx's Ravi to Make Comeback With New Single - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© Photo : RAVI / 라비/ Twitter
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The singer is set to release a new song after 6 months.
Agency Groov1in announced the news of Ravi's comeback by revealing an image of Ravi's soon-to-be-released new single 'ANI' through its official Instagram on 25 November.
In the center of the released Coming Soon image, a clock is placed and the name of the single unveiled - the song will be called 'Ani'. According to the image, the single will be released on December 7.
Ravi's fourth mini-album 'ROSES,' released in June, was warmly received by fans, so the new release from the hip-hop artist is highly anticipated.
The talented artist and producer established a new label ‘THE L1VE’ this July despite being promoted by ‘GROOVL1N’ since 2019. Singers Ailee and Wheein from Mamamoo have already signed contracts with the new label and will be promoted under its name.
Ravi debuted in 2012 under Jellyfish Entertainment as part of the line-up of boy band Vixx. He went solo in 2017 and has since gained a lot of popularity as a hip-hop artist.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:49 GMTHealth Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
13:42 GMTMassive Asteroid Stronger Than a Nuclear Bomb Will Swoosh Past Earth in Late December, Report Says
13:28 GMTIndian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
13:11 GMTUK May Expand Red Travel List as Labour Wants Gov't 'to Bolster Defences' Due to New COVID Strain
12:23 GMTChina Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia
12:07 GMTNBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture
12:03 GMTPoking the Bear, US Warns Russia All Options on Table
11:49 GMTSolomon Islands Opposition Plans No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister, Reports Say
11:38 GMTOmicron: Indian Politicians Urge PM Modi to Ban Flights From Affected Countries Amid COVID Scare
11:27 GMTLive Updates: Germany and Czech Republic Report First Suspected Cases of Omicron COVID Variant
10:47 GMTUS Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest
10:40 GMTBoJo to Unveil Crackdown on Crime to Return to 'Bread-and-Butter Politics' Amid 'Sleaze' Row: Report
10:34 GMTAlex Ovechkin Sets Yet Another Record, Inching Closer to Becoming NHL's All-Time Scorer
10:25 GMTSouth African Medical Association Says Omicron Variant Causes 'Mild Disease'
08:45 GMTJapanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup
08:34 GMTBiden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?
08:21 GMTAt Least Two Killed in UK as Storm Arwen Pounds Parts of Country
07:58 GMT'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving
07:25 GMT'End of an Era': Celebs Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim
07:00 GMT'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face