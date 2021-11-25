https://sputniknews.com/20211125/vixxs-ravi-to-make-comeback-with-new-single--1091049529.html

Vixx's Ravi to Make Comeback With New Single

The singer is set to release a new song after 6 months. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

Agency Groov1in announced the news of Ravi's comeback by revealing an image of Ravi's soon-to-be-released new single 'ANI' through its official Instagram on 25 November. In the center of the released Coming Soon image, a clock is placed and the name of the single unveiled - the song will be called 'Ani'. According to the image, the single will be released on December 7.Ravi's fourth mini-album 'ROSES,' released in June, was warmly received by fans, so the new release from the hip-hop artist is highly anticipated. The talented artist and producer established a new label ‘THE L1VE’ this July despite being promoted by ‘GROOVL1N’ since 2019. Singers Ailee and Wheein from Mamamoo have already signed contracts with the new label and will be promoted under its name. Ravi debuted in 2012 under Jellyfish Entertainment as part of the line-up of boy band Vixx. He went solo in 2017 and has since gained a lot of popularity as a hip-hop artist.

