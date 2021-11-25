Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/uk-set-to-beef-up-global-military-presence---defense-ministry-1091027072.html
UK Set to Beef Up Global Military Presence - Defense Ministry
UK Set to Beef Up Global Military Presence - Defense Ministry
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is determined to step up its military presence in the world, according to a plan, published by the defense ministry on... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T22:41+0000
2021-11-25T22:37+0000
defense
military
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080846589_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_1604d84a330dd26f5f6283dbcddc55ba.jpg
"More of the Army will be deployed across the globe, more of the time. Greater forward deployment will improve our ability to anticipate crises and be ready to compete beneath the threshold of open conflict. It will prevent conflict by reassuring allies and partners and deterring adversaries," the Future Soldier modernization plan read.The defense ministry also announced an additional investment in the military equipment, worth 8.6 billion pounds ($11.46 billion), during the next decade. This will raise the total investment to 41.3 billion pounds for the same period.The total of over 100,000 soldiers will serve in the British Army by 2025, according to estimates of the ministry, as the UK regular army is expected to include 73,000 soldiers, and the number of reservists will stand at 30,000.One of the most substantial innovations is a new Ranger Regiment, which will start operating from December 1, 2021. As a part of the Army Special Operations Brigade, the regiment "will be routinely deployed alongside partner forces around the world to counter extremist organisations and hostile state threats."On Wednesday, the UK maritime forces jointly with the US, Italian, Greek, and Spanish armies held the French-led military Polaris 21 exercise in the Mediterranean.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080846589_116:0:1933:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_0aa62abccf787a65b0730a7a5d8a61c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
defense, military, uk

UK Set to Beef Up Global Military Presence - Defense Ministry

22:41 GMT 25.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service / Soldiers on patrol in farmlands in Helmand Province, Afghanistan on 12 September 2011
Soldiers on patrol in farmlands in Helmand Province, Afghanistan on 12 September 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service /
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is determined to step up its military presence in the world, according to a plan, published by the defense ministry on Thursday.
"More of the Army will be deployed across the globe, more of the time. Greater forward deployment will improve our ability to anticipate crises and be ready to compete beneath the threshold of open conflict. It will prevent conflict by reassuring allies and partners and deterring adversaries," the Future Soldier modernization plan read.
The defense ministry also announced an additional investment in the military equipment, worth 8.6 billion pounds ($11.46 billion), during the next decade. This will raise the total investment to 41.3 billion pounds for the same period.
The total of over 100,000 soldiers will serve in the British Army by 2025, according to estimates of the ministry, as the UK regular army is expected to include 73,000 soldiers, and the number of reservists will stand at 30,000.
One of the most substantial innovations is a new Ranger Regiment, which will start operating from December 1, 2021. As a part of the Army Special Operations Brigade, the regiment "will be routinely deployed alongside partner forces around the world to counter extremist organisations and hostile state threats."
"Our Army will operate across the globe, equipped with the capabilities to face down a myriad of threats from cyber warfare through to battlefield conflict," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, as quoted by the ministry.
On Wednesday, the UK maritime forces jointly with the US, Italian, Greek, and Spanish armies held the French-led military Polaris 21 exercise in the Mediterranean.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:45 GMTSituation in Guarded Center for Migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police
22:41 GMTUK Set to Beef Up Global Military Presence - Defense Ministry
22:35 GMTManchester United Edges Closer to Appointing Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager
21:35 GMTTrump Says Jan. 6 Committee's Pursuit of White House Docs Could Permanently Damage Presidency
21:26 GMTNASA Aims to Establish Lunar Nuclear Reactor Within Next 10 Years
21:13 GMTJohnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France
20:53 GMTUK to Place Six African Nations on Travel 'Red List' Over New COVID-19 Variant
20:08 GMTBriton Jailed in India Goes on Hunger Strike, Asks BoJo to Enact Sanctions Against Modi Gov't
19:49 GMTListvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services
19:34 GMT'Bidenflation': Skyrocketing Inflation Hurts 77% of Americans With Majority Blaming Biden, Poll Says
19:01 GMTNorth Korea Cracks Down on Leather Coats That Look Like Kim Jong-un's, Media Claims
19:00 GMTUS Company Makes Electric VTOL Craft That Resembles UFO Could Transport People 'Superman-Style'
18:48 GMTSecret Donors Reportedly Spent $100 Mln to Attract Potential Biden Voters to Polls in 2020 Election
18:46 GMTWHO Reportedly Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana
18:25 GMTCzech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says
18:12 GMT'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to Doomsday Scenario
17:48 GMTRussian Natural Resources' Supervision Agency Awards 'Ecology is Everyone's Business' Finalists
17:34 GMTFormer UK PM May Recreates 'Robotic' Dance as She Receives Backbencher of the Year Award
17:14 GMTFake 'Rent-A-Hitman' Website Helped Thwart Actual Murders, Media Says
17:12 GMTRussian Military Tracking US Destroyer That Entered Black Sea