Protesters in Solomon Islands Defying Lockdown Orders Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say

Protesters in Solomon Islands Defying Lockdown Orders Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Protesters in the Solomon Islands are defying lockdown orders on the second day of unrest in capital city Honiara, with reports of looting... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare declared a lockdown for the capital Honiara from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. (08:00 GMT to 20:00 GMT) Friday, November 26, after the protests had become violent, according to the Solomon Times.Reports also emerged of youths attempting to burn down a police station, with a large group gathered outside, openly refusing to obey lockdown orders to stay at home. Police have been forced to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.Nearly 1,000 people mostly from the Malaita Province gathered outside the parliament, calling on Prime Minister Sogavare to step down.A day prior, a ceremonial leaf hut on the premises of the country's parliament building and a traffic police station in Honiara were set on fire. The unrest was sparked by the refusal of a provincial government to follow the government in recognizing China and breaking off diplomatic ties with Taiwan, according to reports.

