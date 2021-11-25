Registration was successful!
International
BLACKPINK Member Lisa Tests Positive for COVID-19
BLACKPINK Member Lisa Tests Positive for COVID-19
Members Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo have tested negative following Lisa's result.
YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding the BLACKPINK members' COVID-19 test results on November 25. With all four BLACKPINK members having received vaccinations against COVID-19, all members except Lisa, including YG staff, security personnel, and acquaintances have tested negative for the virus. The agency wished Lisa a fast recovery and reassured BLACKPINK's fans that they will take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Worried fans, officially named Blinks, trended #GetWellSoonLisa on Twitter with wishes for their beloved idol to recover soon. Meanwhile, Lisa's latest self-named solo release continues to break records - sidetrack 'Money' set a new record on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, with 200 million streams, achieving the feat in the shortest amount of time ever for a K-pop solo artist. Lisa is also now the most-subscribed K-pop idol on Bilibili, the biggest video platform in China. Moreover, 'Money' has now spent 2 weeks on the 'Billboard Hot 100,' which makes Lisa the longest-running female K-pop solo artist on the chart.
Members Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo have tested negative following Lisa's result.
YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding the BLACKPINK members' COVID-19 test results on November 25.
With all four BLACKPINK members having received vaccinations against COVID-19, all members except Lisa, including YG staff, security personnel, and acquaintances have tested negative for the virus. The agency wished Lisa a fast recovery and reassured BLACKPINK's fans that they will take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Worried fans, officially named Blinks, trended #GetWellSoonLisa on Twitter with wishes for their beloved idol to recover soon.
Meanwhile, Lisa's latest self-named solo release continues to break records - sidetrack 'Money' set a new record on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, with 200 million streams, achieving the feat in the shortest amount of time ever for a K-pop solo artist. Lisa is also now the most-subscribed K-pop idol on Bilibili, the biggest video platform in China. Moreover, 'Money' has now spent 2 weeks on the 'Billboard Hot 100,' which makes Lisa the longest-running female K-pop solo artist on the chart.
