Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Johnson Shot Himself, Reports Say

‘Tiger King’ is an American documentary miniseries about the life of zoo keeper Joe Exotic. It premiered on Netflix on 20 March 2020. The series focuses on the... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

Former US reptile dealer Jeff Johnson, who gained national fame thanks to the Netflix documentary series 'Tiger King' died at age 58 in September, when he committed suicide during an argument with his wife, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement officers.According to the web-site, at some moment during the alleged squabble between Johnson and his wife, the man put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. Johnson's spouse then called the emergency services, who rushed Johnson to the hospital, where he later died.At that time, their children, aged 4 and 5, were in the house. Johnson's widow reportedly claimed that he did not suffer from any mental disorders.Johnson can be seen in the fourth episode of one of the most-watched Netflix documentaries of 2020, which is centred on the life of private zoo owner, singer and politician Joe Exotic.Earlier, 'Tiger King' star Eric Cowie, a former private zoo caretaker who worked for Joe Exotic, was found dead.

