Mamamoo's Hwasa Indulges K-Pop Fans' Guilty Pleasures With Second Solo Album

The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, fashion model and rapper has delighted her armies of fans once again after releasing her latest material. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

Ahn Hye-jin, better known to K-Pop aficionados as Hwasa of Mamamoo, released her second solo album 'Guilty Pleasure' and the music video for the lead song 'I'm a B' on 24 November. The song's name is a delightful play on words since in Korean 'I`m a 빛' stands for light whereas in English the phrase suggests something altogether more raunchy where "B" stands for "bitch". Thus, the two extremes of good and evil are juxtaposed and fans are encouraged to be a light for themselves while having the strength to embrace their own darkest spiritual recesses.Hwasa's first solo album 'Maria' was released 18 months ago and also tells the story about being true to yourself right up to the end and not giving a thought to what other people think of you. For the week of 26 September 2020, 'Maria' peaked at number two on the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100.Hwasa has been busy since going solo and has gradually been extending her international appeal - in March 2020, she collaborated with English singer Dua Lipa for a remix of Lipa's 'Physical' which features Korean lyrics.Her latest album envelops the talented singer's whole career and her deep voice and bold self-presentation are bound to thrill. 'Guilty pleasure' consists of three tracks and is available on a variety of music sites. Momoos - the official name for Mamamoo fans - hastened to Twitter to express how ecstatic they are to listen to this new material from their beloved idol.

