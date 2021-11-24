Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA Fires Off First-Ever Planetary Defense Test With Asteroid-Bound DART Spacecraft
British Couple From Somerset Stabbed to Death While Children Slept Upstairs
British Couple From Somerset Stabbed to Death While Children Slept Upstairs
The tragic murder of a couple, which died at the scene, shocked the community in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, UK. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
Jennifer Chapple and her husband Stephen Chapple were found with multiple stab wounds at their house in the small village of Dragon Rise on Sunday, the BBC reported, citing police.Paramedics tried to save the couple but they died of their wounds in their house.When the police arrived at the scene they found two children, aged five and six, still sleeping upstairs.According to the police, the children are being looked after by the victims' families.Reports suggested that initially two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder, with the 67 year-old being later released from the police custody.According to the Sun, the 34 year-old is ex-commando royal engineer Collin Reeves, who served in Afghanistan, while the older man is believed to be his father.Collin Reeves is being questioned by the police, which have been granted an extension to continue interrogating him.Stephen Chapple taught computing at West Somerset College and his wife worked in customer services at a garden centre."Steve was a fantastic colleague at West Somerset College, a brilliant teacher that cared deeply about the students in his care," Head teacher Gregg Mockridge said.
police, uk

British Couple From Somerset Stabbed to Death While Children Slept Upstairs

06:18 GMT 24.11.2021
The tragic murder of a couple, which died at the scene, shocked the community in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, UK.
Jennifer Chapple and her husband Stephen Chapple were found with multiple stab wounds at their house in the small village of Dragon Rise on Sunday, the BBC reported, citing police.
Paramedics tried to save the couple but they died of their wounds in their house.
When the police arrived at the scene they found two children, aged five and six, still sleeping upstairs.

“What happened to Stephen and Jennifer is utterly heartbreaking and I can’t begin to imagine the impact their deaths will have on their two children,” the senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade said, as quoted by the BBC.

According to the police, the children are being looked after by the victims' families.
"They are being looked after and specially trained officers have been deployed to support the victim's families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times," Detective Inspector Neil Meade said as quoted by the BBC.
Reports suggested that initially two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder, with the 67 year-old being later released from the police custody.
According to the Sun, the 34 year-old is ex-commando royal engineer Collin Reeves, who served in Afghanistan, while the older man is believed to be his father.
Collin Reeves is being questioned by the police, which have been granted an extension to continue interrogating him.
Stephen Chapple taught computing at West Somerset College and his wife worked in customer services at a garden centre.
"Steve was a fantastic colleague at West Somerset College, a brilliant teacher that cared deeply about the students in his care," Head teacher Gregg Mockridge said.
