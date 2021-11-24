https://sputniknews.com/20211124/british-couple-from-somerset-stabbed-to-death-while-children-slept-upstairs-1090975110.html

British Couple From Somerset Stabbed to Death While Children Slept Upstairs

British Couple From Somerset Stabbed to Death While Children Slept Upstairs

The tragic murder of a couple, which died at the scene, shocked the community in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, UK. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T06:18+0000

2021-11-24T06:18+0000

2021-11-24T06:18+0000

police

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107774/83/1077748332_0:345:2730:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_5b9f6bbf51b6cfa2750fa3094133ddf7.jpg

Jennifer Chapple and her husband Stephen Chapple were found with multiple stab wounds at their house in the small village of Dragon Rise on Sunday, the BBC reported, citing police.Paramedics tried to save the couple but they died of their wounds in their house.When the police arrived at the scene they found two children, aged five and six, still sleeping upstairs.According to the police, the children are being looked after by the victims' families.Reports suggested that initially two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder, with the 67 year-old being later released from the police custody.According to the Sun, the 34 year-old is ex-commando royal engineer Collin Reeves, who served in Afghanistan, while the older man is believed to be his father.Collin Reeves is being questioned by the police, which have been granted an extension to continue interrogating him.Stephen Chapple taught computing at West Somerset College and his wife worked in customer services at a garden centre."Steve was a fantastic colleague at West Somerset College, a brilliant teacher that cared deeply about the students in his care," Head teacher Gregg Mockridge said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

police, uk