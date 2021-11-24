https://sputniknews.com/20211124/bezos-donates-100-million-to-obama-foundation-amid-philanthropic-giving-spree--1090974176.html

Bezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation Amid Philanthropic Giving Spree

Bezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation Amid Philanthropic Giving Spree

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, 57, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, has recently been flexing his philanthropic capability through donations that have... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T03:38+0000

2021-11-24T03:38+0000

2021-11-24T03:34+0000

barack obama

jeff bezos

donation

obama foundation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090974151_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf0e45b05630e34f5734481e445ad7e5.jpg

The Obama Foundation revealed on Monday that Bezos has pledged to give the Chicago-based nonprofit organization $100 million in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), a long-term politician and American civil rights icon.As part of his gift, Bezos requested that the Plaza at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago be renamed the 'John Lewis Plaza.' Bezos' donation is the organization's largest individual contribution to date. The Big Tech boss has recently been on a philanthropic spending spree that is reportedly sure to boost his public image going into the holiday season. Within recent months, Bezos has pledged to donate some $200 million to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum; $100 million to CNN political commentator and Dream Corps founder Van Jones, and $100 million to chef Jose Andres, co-founder of World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization that provides meals to individuals in disaster zones and poverty-stricken regions. Additionally, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn announced this week that it is the recipient of a $166 million gift from the Bezos Family Foundation, an organization established by Bezos' parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos. The family previously pledged a $25 million donation to the hospital in 2017, according to a hospital news release. The hospital said the funds will allow it and the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone to create a community-wide health model that addresses what it described as the social determinants of health and the drivers of health inequity.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

barack obama, jeff bezos, donation, obama foundation