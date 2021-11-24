Anti-Corruption Bureau Finds 'Cash Pipelines' at Indian Engineer's Residence - Video

In a bizarre turn of events, officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau in India's state of Karnataka found themselves digging a huge amount of currency banknotes out of pipelines during a raid on Wednesday. The raid took place at the home of an engineer, Shantha Gowda Biradar, from the Public Works Development (PWD). A video of how the pipeline was discovered has gone viral on social media.The video shows investigating officials and a plumber whom officials had to bring along, removing sections of pipes and recovering wads of notes. Reportedly, the pipes were installed just to hide unaccounted cash.According to media reports, the residence of the PWD engineer in the state's Kalaburagi district was raided as part of a statewide crackdown on government officials accused of corruption. The bureau has so far conducted searches at 60 locations in connection with disproportionate assets against 15 officials, including the office of the Bengaluru Development Authority. Recently, Karnataka state chief, Basavaraj Bommai, said the state government will not tolerate corruption in any form. The Minister had also said that the state authorities will take action based on what appears in the bureau's report.
