Aar-Haar Me Hearties! K-Pop Fans All at Sea as Girl-Band Everglow Return as Pirates

Popular K-Pop girl-band Everglow released the music video for their come-back song 'Pirate' on 24 November.The number is the lead song and one of the five tracks to feature on their latest album 'Return of the Girl'. The song tells about how the group's six members want to evolve into futuristic pirates and lead the world in their own inimitable style. The song was produced with hitmakers OLLIPOP, Australian singer-songwriter Hayley Aitken, and Gavin Jones. This come-back has captivated global K-Pop fans with its dark charisma evident in the tantalising trailers of Everglow's E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. The band were introduced to the world by Yuehua Entertainment in 2019 and have quickly attracted plaudits from influential fans all over the world thanks to their diverse musical spectrum and decorative appearance. Everglow's fans, officially known as Forever, have been unable to contain their excitement about the latest release and have channeled their delight on social media: Everglow's third mini-album 'Return of the Girl' will be officially released on 1 December.
Most people are familiar with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but Pirates of the Korean peninsula aren't such a well-known concept. Thankfully, all that's about to change now that girl-band Everglow have launched their latest album.
