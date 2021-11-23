https://sputniknews.com/20211123/french-prime-minister-castex-reportedly-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-1090943301.html

French Prime Minister Castex Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

French Prime Minister Castex Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

On Monday, reports suggested one of French Prime Minister Jean Castex's daughters had tested positive for COVID-19. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing the official residence of the Prime Minister, Hotel de Matignon.Castex tested positive for coronavirus on Monday evening.Hotel de Matignon said the prime minister's schedule will be changed in the coming days so that he could continue his activities while in isolation, which will last 10 days.

