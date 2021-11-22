https://sputniknews.com/20211122/uk-energy-supplier-bulb-goes-bust-as-power-supply-sector-crisis-bites--1090929564.html

UK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites

UK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites

Britain, stricken with an energy crisis since August, has lost another supplier, as its rivals struggle to meet increased demand despite the soaring price of... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T14:46+0000

2021-11-22T14:46+0000

2021-11-22T14:46+0000

energy

united kingdom

britain

energy

energy supplies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105330/35/1053303507_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_096e406b323e63f72dcfdc87f2fecee5.jpg

On Monday, power supplier Bulb made an announcement that it will be put into administration.Bulb expects to appoint administrators shortly, after failing to tackle the issue of the recent surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices.This is about the 20th such announcement from an energy supplier in Britain since the beginning of September. Dozens of power suppliers were unable to pass on rising costs to customers because of the price cap imposed by energy regulator Ofgem.The company said that wholesale prices have rocketed and continue to be extremely volatile.London-based Bulb serviced more than 1.7 million customers, or around 5 to 6 percent of the market.The company predicted that many more suppliers are expected to fail over the winter.Among British energy suppliers which have gone bust are Avro Energy, Omni Energy Limited, MA Energy Limited, Zebra Power Limited and Ampoweruk Ltd.

united kingdom

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

energy, united kingdom, britain, energy, energy supplies