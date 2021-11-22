Registration was successful!
International
WATCH: Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
Russian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Comes is Cannibal
Russian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Comes is Cannibal
The perpetrator claimed that he committed the murder and act of cannibalism simply because he wanted to know what human flesh tasted like. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
russia
confession
murder
man
cannibalism
Egor Komarov, a resident of the Russian town of Murino outside St. Petersburg who was arrested after a car crash on Sunday, has confessed to murdering another man and eating a part of his body about a year ago, according to local media reports.Komarov and two other men were detained on 22 November after the car they were travelling in along a highway in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast crashed and a body of a man with a slit throat fell out of the car’s trunk.The body belonged to a 50-year old man who was supposedly killed by Komarov and one of the occupants of the car, local media says.The men fled the scene of the crash but were promptly apprehended by the authoritiesAs he was questioned by authorities, Komarov said that he murdered a man in St. Petersburg’s Sosnovka park, cut out the victim’s tongue, and hid the body in a drainage pipe.While Komarov said he committed that vile act because he wanted to taste human flesh, he also said he did not like the taste of the “dish."The authorities are currently investigating the claims made by Komarov.
Russian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Comes is Cannibal

17:53 GMT 22.11.2021
The perpetrator claimed that he committed the murder and act of cannibalism simply because he wanted to know what human flesh tasted like.
Egor Komarov, a resident of the Russian town of Murino outside St. Petersburg who was arrested after a car crash on Sunday, has confessed to murdering another man and eating a part of his body about a year ago, according to local media reports.
Komarov and two other men were detained on 22 November after the car they were travelling in along a highway in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast crashed and a body of a man with a slit throat fell out of the car’s trunk.
The body belonged to a 50-year old man who was supposedly killed by Komarov and one of the occupants of the car, local media says.
The men fled the scene of the crash but were promptly apprehended by the authorities
As he was questioned by authorities, Komarov said that he murdered a man in St. Petersburg’s Sosnovka park, cut out the victim’s tongue, and hid the body in a drainage pipe.
The perpetrator claimed that, when he arrived home, he cut the man’s tongue into slices, which he then cooked and ate.
While Komarov said he committed that vile act because he wanted to taste human flesh, he also said he did not like the taste of the “dish."
The authorities are currently investigating the claims made by Komarov.
