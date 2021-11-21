https://sputniknews.com/20211121/paris-warns-beijing-of-diplomatic-consequences-over-situation-with-tennis-star-peng-shuai-1090906925.html

Paris Warns Beijing of Diplomatic Consequences Over Situation With Tennis Star Peng Shuai

Paris Warns Beijing of Diplomatic Consequences Over Situation With Tennis Star Peng Shuai

PARIS (Sputnik) - France will take diplomatic measures against China if tennis player Peng Shuai, who has disappeared from the public for several weeks after... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T17:41+0000

2021-11-21T17:41+0000

2021-11-21T17:41+0000

shuai peng

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090906896_9:0:3650:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08cda93b49034471415ba8ca7faf6437.jpg

The tennis star has disappeared from the public eye after publishing on November 2 a statement on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, accusing the Chinese former vice-premier, 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, Peng's accounts were removed from the Chinese social networks and the athlete stopped communicating, sparking concerns for her safety.Several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have demanded Beijing provide verifiable evidence of Peng's safety and whereabouts. The global tennis community also joined the demands and called for a full and impartial investigation into the allegations of sexual assault by the former vice premier.On Sunday, the tennis star finally appeared in public for the first time in several weeks at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

shuai peng