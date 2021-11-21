Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/dead-man-found-alive-after-seven-hours-in-mortuary-freezer-in-india-1090902171.html
'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
Srikesh Kumar is currently undergoing treatment and his condition has reportedly improved. However, he is yet to regain consciousness. 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T12:54+0000
2021-11-21T12:54+0000
police
complaint
dead
dead body
alive
bizarre
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090393707_0:156:3072:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_816b3f09af2c6700286806b8599fe775.jpg
A man has been found alive after being kept in a mortuary freezer for almost seven hours in Meerut, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.40-year-old Srikesh Kumar, an electrician by profession, was hit by a speeding motorbike on Thursday night and was proclaimed dead by a doctor, after which the hospital staff moved him to the mortuary. Seven hours later, when Kumar's sister-in-law Madhu Bala came to identify him and sign a document for autopsy, she noticed he was moving and called for help.Bala also made a video of Kumar that is making rounds on the Internet in which he can be seen lying in an unconscious state, breathing normally as she points out that he is alive.A local police officer, Dr Shiv Singh, told Indian newswire IANS that the emergency medical officer had seen the patient at 3 a.m. and there was no heartbeat. Although Kumar is currently undergoing treatment and his condition appears to have improved, he is yet to regain consciousness.His family is now planning to lodge a police complaint against the doctor for negligence. "They almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer", Bala said. However, the local police officer says that it was a rare case, hence, "We can't call it negligence".Police have launched a probe into the case.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090393707_243:0:2974:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d17a9555df3412fa54762d9411c153c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
police, complaint, dead, dead body, alive, bizarre, india

'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India

12:54 GMT 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio MorenattiA mortuary worker prepares a body
A mortuary worker prepares a body - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Srikesh Kumar is currently undergoing treatment and his condition has reportedly improved. However, he is yet to regain consciousness.
A man has been found alive after being kept in a mortuary freezer for almost seven hours in Meerut, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
40-year-old Srikesh Kumar, an electrician by profession, was hit by a speeding motorbike on Thursday night and was proclaimed dead by a doctor, after which the hospital staff moved him to the mortuary.
Seven hours later, when Kumar's sister-in-law Madhu Bala came to identify him and sign a document for autopsy, she noticed he was moving and called for help.
Bala also made a video of Kumar that is making rounds on the Internet in which he can be seen lying in an unconscious state, breathing normally as she points out that he is alive.
A local police officer, Dr Shiv Singh, told Indian newswire IANS that the emergency medical officer had seen the patient at 3 a.m. and there was no heartbeat.

"He had examined the man multiple times. Thereafter, he was declared dead but, in the morning, a police team and his family found him alive", Singh said.

Although Kumar is currently undergoing treatment and his condition appears to have improved, he is yet to regain consciousness.
His family is now planning to lodge a police complaint against the doctor for negligence.
"They almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer", Bala said.
However, the local police officer says that it was a rare case, hence, "We can't call it negligence".
Police have launched a probe into the case.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
12:33 GMTJanet Jackson Might Have Been 'Cancelled' After 'Nipplegate' Scandal, New Docu Shows
12:10 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
11:48 GMTKremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
11:46 GMTIndian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed
11:43 GMTFair Trial or Miscarriage of Justice? Why Kyle Rittenhouse Case is Continuing to Polarise Americans
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video