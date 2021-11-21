'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
Srikesh Kumar is currently undergoing treatment and his condition has reportedly improved. However, he is yet to regain consciousness.
A man has been found alive after being kept in a mortuary freezer for almost seven hours in Meerut, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
40-year-old Srikesh Kumar, an electrician by profession, was hit by a speeding motorbike on Thursday night and was proclaimed dead by a doctor, after which the hospital staff moved him to the mortuary.
Seven hours later, when Kumar's sister-in-law Madhu Bala came to identify him and sign a document for autopsy, she noticed he was moving and called for help.
Bala also made a video of Kumar that is making rounds on the Internet in which he can be seen lying in an unconscious state, breathing normally as she points out that he is alive.
A local police officer, Dr Shiv Singh, told Indian newswire IANS that the emergency medical officer had seen the patient at 3 a.m. and there was no heartbeat.
"He had examined the man multiple times. Thereafter, he was declared dead but, in the morning, a police team and his family found him alive", Singh said.
Although Kumar is currently undergoing treatment and his condition appears to have improved, he is yet to regain consciousness.
His family is now planning to lodge a police complaint against the doctor for negligence.
"They almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer", Bala said.
However, the local police officer says that it was a rare case, hence, "We can't call it negligence".
Police have launched a probe into the case.