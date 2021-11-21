Registration was successful!
Actress Seo Ye-ji is Apple of Everyone's Eye as She Returns to Film 'Eve's Scandal'
Actress Seo Ye-ji is Apple of Everyone's Eye as She Returns to Film 'Eve's Scandal'
Seven months have now passed since the gifted actress was blamed in April 2021 for her colleague and boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun storming off the set of series... 21.11.2021
k-dramas
south korea
scandal
actress
South Korean channel tvN announced on 21 November that actress Seo Ye-ji has been cast as one of the leads in forthcoming drama 'Eve's Scandal'.This enticing K-Drama tells the story of a powerful and vastly rich family caught up in a 2 trillion won (around $1.7 billion) divorce. Seo Ye-ji takes on the role of Lee Ra-el, the daughter of a genius father and a beautiful mother who has blossomed into a "dangerous flower" with deadly charms such as would have tempted the strongest-willed Adam in the Garden of Eden.The 31-year-old star of such K-Drama hits as 'The Lawless Lawyer' and 'It's Okay Not to be Okay', will be appearing with Lee Sang-yeob (Seo Eun-pyeong) who is best known for playing Lee Yoo-bum in popular drama, 'While You Were Sleeping'. Park Byung-eun, and Yoo Sun are also among the stellar cast and the drama is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022. Seo Ye-ji was embroiled in a controversy about gaslighting her ex-boyfriend and actor Kim Jung-hyun on the set of 'The Time' but her agency Gold Medalist has entirely refuted the allegations in an official statement. Despite that, Seo Ye-ji dropped out of the drama 'Island', in which she was scheduled to appear, and took time out of working. The actress's fans are delighted at the prospect of their beloved star's return to their screens and have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.
k-dramas, south korea, scandal, actress

Actress Seo Ye-ji is Apple of Everyone's Eye as She Returns to Film 'Eve's Scandal'

10:10 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 27.11.2021)
Martha Yiling
Seven months have now passed since the gifted actress was blamed in April 2021 for her colleague and boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun storming off the set of series, 'The Time'.
South Korean channel tvN announced on 21 November that actress Seo Ye-ji has been cast as one of the leads in forthcoming drama 'Eve's Scandal'.
This enticing K-Drama tells the story of a powerful and vastly rich family caught up in a 2 trillion won (around $1.7 billion) divorce. Seo Ye-ji takes on the role of Lee Ra-el, the daughter of a genius father and a beautiful mother who has blossomed into a "dangerous flower" with deadly charms such as would have tempted the strongest-willed Adam in the Garden of Eden.
The 31-year-old star of such K-Drama hits as 'The Lawless Lawyer' and 'It's Okay Not to be Okay', will be appearing with Lee Sang-yeob (Seo Eun-pyeong) who is best known for playing Lee Yoo-bum in popular drama, 'While You Were Sleeping'. Park Byung-eun, and Yoo Sun are also among the stellar cast and the drama is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.
Seo Ye-ji was embroiled in a controversy about gaslighting her ex-boyfriend and actor Kim Jung-hyun on the set of 'The Time' but her agency Gold Medalist has entirely refuted the allegations in an official statement. Despite that, Seo Ye-ji dropped out of the drama 'Island', in which she was scheduled to appear, and took time out of working.
The actress's fans are delighted at the prospect of their beloved star's return to their screens and have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.
