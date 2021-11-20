https://sputniknews.com/20211120/un-delegation-visits-refugee-center-on-belarusian-polish-border-1090885984.html

UN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border

She also urged the countries involved to respect international law and the rights of refugees.UNHCR representative in Belarus Mulusew Mamo, in turn, expressed concern that the refugees in the temporary shelter in Bruzgi lack a lot of necessary items and promised that the UN and the Red Cross will take steps to solve the existing issues. He also warned that there is a high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak among the migrants given their number and density.Several thousand migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get into the European Union. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security and deployed the military to block the illegal crossing attempts, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis.Belarus has firmly denied the accusations and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing and shelter.

