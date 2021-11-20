https://sputniknews.com/20211120/paris-rally-to-mark-yellow-vests-third-anniversary-spirals-into-unrest---videos-1090885765.html

Paris Rally to Mark Yellow Vests' Third Anniversary Spirals Into Unrest - Videos

The rally started out in the southeastern 12th arrondissement of the French capital. In addition to Yellow Vests, it was joined by opponents of COVID-19... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

The rally started out in the southeastern 12th arrondissement of the French capital. In addition to Yellow Vests, it was joined by opponents of COVID-19 sanitary passes and a group of demonstrators in black attire, known as regular initiators of clashes with the police and pogroms.Part of the rally attempted to divert from the scheduled route but was turned back by the police. A group of demonstrators looted a bus stop on their way. After a brief pause, the rally resumed.Police used tear gas against the demonstrators, according to a Sputnik correspondent covering the events in the French capital.Also on Saturday, a rally against domestic and sexual violence is scheduled to take place in Paris.Large-scale protests of Yellow Vests began in France in November 2018 with a demand not to increase fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded the list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items.Traditional Saturday protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.

