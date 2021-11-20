Paris Rally to Mark Yellow Vests' Third Anniversary Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:15 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 15:22 GMT 20.11.2021)
© SputnikUnrest broke out in Paris as the Yellow Vests movement rallied to mark three years since its creation.
The rally started out in the southeastern 12th arrondissement of the French capital. In addition to Yellow Vests, it was joined by opponents of COVID-19 sanitary passes and a group of demonstrators in black attire, known as regular initiators of clashes with the police and pogroms.
Part of the rally attempted to divert from the scheduled route but was turned back by the police. A group of demonstrators looted a bus stop on their way. After a brief pause, the rally resumed.
Police used tear gas against the demonstrators, according to a Sputnik correspondent covering the events in the French capital.
#SputnikVidéo | Du gaz lacrymogène est utilisé par la police peu après le départ de la manifestation des #GiletsJauneshttps://t.co/1e8igEE2Kr pic.twitter.com/iptJNc4ha5— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) November 20, 2021
#SputnikVidéo | Des street medics prennent soin d'un homme allongé lors de la manifestation des Gilets jaunes à Paris. Les causes de l'incident ne sont pas claires pic.twitter.com/R6qQWcMT8e— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) November 20, 2021
#SputnikVidéo | Des street medics emportent sur une civière un homme apparemment blesséhttps://t.co/1e8igEE2Kr pic.twitter.com/g9awAOExTN— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) November 20, 2021
#SputnikVidéo | Plusieurs départs de feu, l'ambiance reste tendue#GiletsJaunes #Manifs20novembre pic.twitter.com/1BwOWTZYXu— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) November 20, 2021
Also on Saturday, a rally against domestic and sexual violence is scheduled to take place in Paris.
Large-scale protests of Yellow Vests began in France in November 2018 with a demand not to increase fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded the list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items.
Traditional Saturday protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.