Liverpool Bomb May Have Gone Off as Taxi Braked Suddenly, Say UK Police

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the "incredible presence of mind" and "bravery" of a taxi driver whose passenger apparently detonated a bomb...

Police say the bomb which Syrian asylum seeker Emad Al-Swealmeen was carrying on Sunday contained ball bearings and may have detonated as a result of the car he was in suddenly braking.Al-Swealmeen, 32, was killed when the bomb exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital and engulfed the taxi in flames.He added: "We still do not know how or why the device exploded when it did, but we are not discounting it being completely unintentional, and it is a possibility that the movement of the vehicle or its stopping caused the ignition."Mr Jackson said detectives are trying to trace where and when al-Swealmeen bought the ingredients for the bomb and say he appears to have used several aliases to purchase them over a number of months."We are confident, however, that in time we will get a full picture of what purchases were made and how, and if anyone else was involved or knew what al-Swealmeen was up to," said Mr Jackson.Several people were arrested and then released earlier this week and police appear to be working on the basis that al-Swealmeen was a "lone wolf" attacker.Earlier this week it was reported he had converted to Christianity but was also suffering from mental health issues.

