BREAKING: US House Approves Biden's $1.75Tln Social, Climate Spending Bill
'How Injustice Can Be Defeated': UK MPs Hail India's Decision to Repeal 'Controversial' Farm Laws
'How Injustice Can Be Defeated': UK MPs Hail India's Decision to Repeal 'Controversial' Farm Laws
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would withdraw the three new farm laws and asked protesters to end their year-long-campaign...
united kingdom
narendra modi
india
farmers
uk labour party
Several British lawmakers have hailed India’s decision to repeal three farm laws that have mobilised thousands of the country’s farmers in protest at the borders of the capital New Delhi since the legislation was cleared by the federal parliament in September last year.In a surprise announcement on Friday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a widely broadcast video address that his government would withdraw the three legislations in the upcoming Winter Session of the parliament, slated to take place later this month.Modi said that he was prompted to withdraw the laws—which his government says would have boosted the income of Indian farmers—because he wasn’t able to properly communicate the benefits to the agricultural community.The protesters have, however, refused to buy into the government’s claims about the new laws, which were perceived by them as being aimed at liberalising the Indian agriculture market by facilitating the entry of private companies.Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a Labour lawmaker in the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, said that he was “glad” that the “controversial” laws were being retracted by the Indian government.The British Sikh politician also called for an apology from “sections of Indian media and establishment” who had branded the protestors as “terrorists” during the protests.Modi’s party colleague and Haryana state chief Manohar Lal Khattar last year said that the farmer protesters had possible links to separatists. Jaskaur Meena, a parliamentarian from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described the farmers as “terrorists”.The Indian prime minister himself once claimed in parliament that some of the farmers present at the protest site were “professionals” and were guided by a “Foreign Destructive Ideology”. The comments came days after farmers stormed into the heart of India’s national capital from their protesting sites and clashed with police on 26 January, which is a national holiday.In the ensuing crackdown, Indian authorities not only booked farmers for violence, but also charged several journalists with sedition after their social media posts were viewed as supporting the protestors.Claudia Webbe, an independent British lawmaker, has said that the Indian farmers have shown the world how “injustice could be defeated”, while commenting on Modi’s decision to roll back the legislations.Labour MP Sam Terry said that Modi’s Friday’s announcement represented a “massive victory” for the farmers’ protest and showed the “power of grassroots activism in the face of oppression”.Seema Malhotra, another British Labour MP, described the development as a “hugely welcome news”.All the four British MPs—Dhesi, Webbe, Terry, and Malhotra—have been lobbying the Boris Johnson government to take up the farmer protest issue with the Indian government, arguing that it was of particular concern to British Sikhs and the Indian community in general.The MPs were also a part of a group of 36 British lawmakers, who in October last year wrote to then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the matter.In March this year, the British Parliament also held a debate on the “safety of farmers” and “press freedom” in India, which triggered strong criticism from the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom."We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions – without substantiation or facts – were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions”, India’s official statement at the time read. Subsequently, New Delhi also summoned the British high commissioner to New Delhi to lodge its protests against the British parliamentary debate.
2021
14:08 GMT 19.11.2021
Farmers shout slogans as they celebrate news of the repeal of farm laws they were protesting against, in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Farmers shout slogans as they celebrate news of the repeal of farm laws they were protesting against, in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Dhairya Maheshwari
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would withdraw the three new farm laws and asked protesters to end their year-long-campaign, farmer leaders said that they would continue to agitate at Delhi's borders until the laws are formally repealed.
