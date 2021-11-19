Chancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin

Sputnik is live from Berlin, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are holding a presser after a round of negotiations. Stoltenberg is in Germany for a two-day visit, as he plans to participate in the NATO Talk Conference 2021 and in the 2021 Henry A. Kissinger Prize ceremony in honour of American General James Mattis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Merkel and Stoltenberg hold press conference in Berlin
