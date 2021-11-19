Registration was successful!
Chancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
Chancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
The head of the alliance previously commented on security issues in Europe, including the situation on the Poland-Belarus border, as well as the crisis in... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T09:43+0000
2021-11-19T09:46+0000
angela merkel
jens stoltenberg
Sputnik is live from Berlin, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are holding a presser after a round of negotiations. Stoltenberg is in Germany for a two-day visit, as he plans to participate in the NATO Talk Conference 2021 and in the 2021 Henry A. Kissinger Prize ceremony in honour of American General James Mattis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Merkel and Stoltenberg hold press conference in Berlin
Merkel and Stoltenberg hold press conference in Berlin
Chancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin

09:43 GMT 19.11.2021
The head of the alliance previously commented on security issues in Europe, including the situation on the Poland-Belarus border, as well as the crisis in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Berlin, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are holding a presser after a round of negotiations.
Stoltenberg is in Germany for a two-day visit, as he plans to participate in the NATO Talk Conference 2021 and in the 2021 Henry A. Kissinger Prize ceremony in honour of American General James Mattis.
