Premier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides
"The BC government is declaring a provincial state of emergency to mitigate impacts on transportation networks and movement of essential goods and supplies, and to support the province-wide response and recovery from the widespread damage caused by severe flooding and landslides in British Columbia," the regional government said in a statement on late Wednesday.
B.C. has declared a state of emergency following unprecedented flooding. Officials are asking residents to avoid leisure travel in the province due to crippled roads and not to hoard items during the recovery efforts. #bcstorm #bcfloods— CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) November 18, 2021
More: https://t.co/hjnRNw7fUC pic.twitter.com/F6P899Pgwh
These photos are three months apart pic.twitter.com/qr5JAt0eIH— Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) November 15, 2021
Maybe you’ve heard of the catastrophic flooding in my home province of British Columbia? You need look no further than the farmers rescuing cattle for demonstrations of leadership & grit.— Dan Pontefract (@dpontefract) November 17, 2021
Video courtesy @jwints pic.twitter.com/PKbYEikt8a
Just four months between these pictures:— Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) November 17, 2021
July: Scorched earth and a village razed to the ground after a period of record-breaking heat and wildfires
November: Whole communities devastated by flooding and landslides
It has been a tough year for British Columbia pic.twitter.com/GnnzVOyuT2
ALERT 🚨 Residents of Merritt, British Columbia ordered to evacuate due to heavy flooding. Wastewater treatment plant in the city has failed and people have already been told not to drink tap water. More rain is expected.— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/dkaKQWbcGU
"TOTALLY GONE": Part of a highway was washed away after heavy rain caused mudslides and flooding in southern British Columbia on Monday. pic.twitter.com/WybuA76Kjt— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2021