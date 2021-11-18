https://sputniknews.com/20211118/premier-of-canadas-british-columbia-declares-state-of-emergency-over-floods-landslides-1090816507.html

Premier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Premier of Canada's British Columbia John Horgan has declared a state of emergency in the region over the devastating floods and landslides. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, media reported that at least one person died and two more went missing as a result of the disaster. Highways and railways to the port city of Vancouver have been cut off the rest of the country.The state of emergency is in effect for 14 days and may be further prolonged.Numerous videos and photos of the catastrophic consequences of bad weather for the region were being shared on social media and on local TV channels.The authorities added that 17,775 people had already been evacuated over the disaster.

