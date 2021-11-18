Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/premier-of-canadas-british-columbia-declares-state-of-emergency-over-floods-landslides-1090816507.html
Premier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides
Premier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Premier of Canada's British Columbia John Horgan has declared a state of emergency in the region over the devastating floods and landslides. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
On Wednesday, media reported that at least one person died and two more went missing as a result of the disaster. Highways and railways to the port city of Vancouver have been cut off the rest of the country.The state of emergency is in effect for 14 days and may be further prolonged.Numerous videos and photos of the catastrophic consequences of bad weather for the region were being shared on social media and on local TV channels.The authorities added that 17,775 people had already been evacuated over the disaster.
flood, canada, flooding, british columbia, mud flood

Premier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides

01:31 GMT 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / JESSE WINTERFlooded houses and farms are seen from the top of Sumas Mountain after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada November 17, 2021.
Flooded houses and farms are seen from the top of Sumas Mountain after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada November 17, 2021.
© REUTERS / JESSE WINTER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Premier of Canada's British Columbia John Horgan has declared a state of emergency in the region over the devastating floods and landslides.
On Wednesday, media reported that at least one person died and two more went missing as a result of the disaster. Highways and railways to the port city of Vancouver have been cut off the rest of the country.

"The BC government is declaring a provincial state of emergency to mitigate impacts on transportation networks and movement of essential goods and supplies, and to support the province-wide response and recovery from the widespread damage caused by severe flooding and landslides in British Columbia," the regional government said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The state of emergency is in effect for 14 days and may be further prolonged.
“Provincial, federal and local governments are working with emergency personnel to make sure people and communities get the help they need as they work through yet another natural disaster. This provincial declaration of emergency will ensure the transport of goods, and essential and emergency services," Horgan said, as quoted by the statement.
Numerous videos and photos of the catastrophic consequences of bad weather for the region were being shared on social media and on local TV channels.
The authorities added that 17,775 people had already been evacuated over the disaster.
