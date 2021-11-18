Minsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
© US NavyTwo U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 23, 2020. The F/A-18 Super Hornet is designed to perform fighter escort, fleet air defense, suppression of enemy air defenses, air interdiction, close air support, and aerial reconnaissance.
MINSK (Sputnik) - The increase in the intensity of NATO aviation flights near Belarus' border, indicates a further escalation of the situation, the country's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
"Our radio and radar reconnaissance means registered constant increase in the intensity of flights of reconnaissance and combat aviation of NATO member states along the state border of Belarus, including in the airspace of Ukraine", the ministry said in its Telegram channel.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the total number of flights has almost doubled in recent years. At the same time, the number of US Air Force aircraft flights increased by 1.5 times.
"These facts confirm the buildup of military activity near our borders and testify to the further escalation of the situation around Belarus," the ministry added.