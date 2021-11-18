https://sputniknews.com/20211118/minsk-detects-increased-nato-aviation-activity-across-border-1090827564.html

Minsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border

MINSK (Sputnik) - The increase in the intensity of NATO aviation flights near Belarus' border, indicates a further escalation of the situation, the country's...

According to the Ministry of Defence, the total number of flights has almost doubled in recent years. At the same time, the number of US Air Force aircraft flights increased by 1.5 times.

