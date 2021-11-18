https://sputniknews.com/20211118/huhtamaki-packaging-plant-adds-new-production-line-1090830157.html

Huhtamaki Packaging Plant Adds New Production Line

Huhtamaki Packaging Plant Adds New Production Line

A new production line worth $2.7 million was launched at the Huhtamaki packaging plant in Ivanteyevka (a town in Moscow Oblast), the Ministry of Investment...

The regional government provides assistance to the company in expanding production: in 2018 the company was granted a land lease without tenders, where production and storage buildings were constructed last year."Huhtamaki" is a leader in packaging production in Russia. The company supplies its products to domestic and foreign markets. The new line will also work for both domestic and external markets. About 30% of products are planned to be exported to Finland, Hungary, and Turkey.

