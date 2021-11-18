Huhtamaki Packaging Plant Adds New Production Line

The regional government provides assistance to the company in expanding production: in 2018 the company was granted a land lease without tenders, where production and storage buildings were constructed last year."Huhtamaki" is a leader in packaging production in Russia. The company supplies its products to domestic and foreign markets. The new line will also work for both domestic and external markets. About 30% of products are planned to be exported to Finland, Hungary, and Turkey.
A new production line worth $2.7 million was launched at the Huhtamaki packaging plant in Ivanteyevka (a town in Moscow Oblast), the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow Region informs.
"Finnish company 'Huhtamaki' is one of the oldest foreign partners of the Moscow region. The plant in Ivanteyevka has been operating since 1994. The total investment of the company in the region during this period exceeded 150 million euros, and the number of employees exceeds 650. Investments in the new production line amounted to more than $2.7 million", Yekaterina Zinovyeva, minister of investment, industry, and science of the Moscow Region said.
The regional government provides assistance to the company in expanding production: in 2018 the company was granted a land lease without tenders, where production and storage buildings were constructed last year.
"Huhtamaki" is a leader in packaging production in Russia. The company supplies its products to domestic and foreign markets. The new line will also work for both domestic and external markets. About 30% of products are planned to be exported to Finland, Hungary, and Turkey.