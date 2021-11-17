UK F-35 Fighter Jet From Queen Elizabeth Carrier Falls Into Mediterranean
15:28 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 17.11.2021)
The pilot ejected and safely returned to the aircraft carrier, the British Ministry of Defence has said.
An F-35 fighter jet from the UK flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has crashed into Mediterranean during a routine operation, British MoD said, adding that the investigation has begun.
"A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning. The pilot has been safely returned to the ship," the ministry said on Twitter.
The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.
No other aircraft was involved.
The HMS Queen Elizabeth is carrying on deck eight F-35B Lightning II-fast jets, four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine and airborne early warning helicopters, and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters.
The carrier strike group is escorted by six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands, as part of the fifth-generation ship´s maiden trip that began on May 22.
