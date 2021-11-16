Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/india-urges-action-from-australia-after-life-sized-statue-of-mahatma-gandhi-vandalised-in-melbourne-1090767365.html
India Urges Action From Australia After Life-Sized Statue of Mahatma Gandhi Vandalised in Melbourne
India Urges Action From Australia After Life-Sized Statue of Mahatma Gandhi Vandalised in Melbourne
The bronze statue — a gift from the Indian government — was unveiled by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian Indian Community Centre in... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
On Tuesday, India’s diplomatic office in Canberra sought action against the offenders who vandalised Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Melbourne.“India has raised the matter with the local authorities as well as the Foreign Ministry of Australia,” a government statement read. Earlier in the day, the former state chief of Uttar Pradesh and a socialist leader, Akhilesh Yadav, demanded the culprits be caught and punished harshly. "Our country should raise its voice around the world for this. This is an attack on the father of our nation as well as the global image of India and all Indians," Yadav said, filled with indignation over the incident.The Victoria police said an unknown number of offenders tried to behead the statue some time between 5.30pm on Friday and 5.30pm on Saturday, reported ABC News.The Knox Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the matter. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison dubbed the incident "disgraceful and extremely disappointing." The Indian government donated the statue to Australia as part of its celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of its independence. As part of its festivities India, as well as staging events all over its country, has planned events in the nations where there are large numbers of Indians living, such as Australia, the US, and China. In his address at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Victoria on Friday, Morrison had said he would participate in India's independence day celebrations and hoped to receive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next year. In 2018, the local population rejected a proposal to erect the statue, floated by the Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria. However, FIAV again pushed the proposal after the Liberal party won the election. Matthew Guy had promised in the election that Gandhi’s statue would be installed at the Indian Community Centre.
melbourne, mahatma gandhi, narendra modi, australia, scott morrison, victoria, india

India Urges Action From Australia After Life-Sized Statue of Mahatma Gandhi Vandalised in Melbourne

17:50 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 17.11.2021)
The bronze statue — a gift from the Indian government — was unveiled by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville on Friday. Morrison has condemned the vandalism, dubbing it as “disgraceful and extremely disappointing”.
On Tuesday, India’s diplomatic office in Canberra sought action against the offenders who vandalised Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Melbourne.
“India has raised the matter with the local authorities as well as the Foreign Ministry of Australia,” a government statement read.
Earlier in the day, the former state chief of Uttar Pradesh and a socialist leader, Akhilesh Yadav, demanded the culprits be caught and punished harshly.
"Our country should raise its voice around the world for this. This is an attack on the father of our nation as well as the global image of India and all Indians," Yadav said, filled with indignation over the incident.
The Victoria police said an unknown number of offenders tried to behead the statue some time between 5.30pm on Friday and 5.30pm on Saturday, reported ABC News.
The Knox Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the matter. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison dubbed the incident "disgraceful and extremely disappointing."
"Whoever is responsible for this has shown great disrespect to the Australian Indian community and should be ashamed," Morrison said in a statement.
The Indian government donated the statue to Australia as part of its celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of its independence. As part of its festivities India, as well as staging events all over its country, has planned events in the nations where there are large numbers of Indians living, such as Australia, the US, and China.
In his address at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Victoria on Friday, Morrison had said he would participate in India's independence day celebrations and hoped to receive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next year.
In 2018, the local population rejected a proposal to erect the statue, floated by the Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria. However, FIAV again pushed the proposal after the Liberal party won the election. Matthew Guy had promised in the election that Gandhi’s statue would be installed at the Indian Community Centre.
