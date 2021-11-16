Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Biden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support Taiwan's Independence
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/bojos-father-accused-of-groping-a-tory-mp-and-journalist-at-conservative-party-conferences-1090764097.html
BoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
BoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
Stanley Johnson, 81, is a former Conservative Party politician who served as Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Wight and Hampshire East from 1979 to... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T05:21+0000
2021-11-16T05:21+0000
boris johnson
mp
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107859/52/1078595208_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ff8ff6da0d17c77e86c9a91d47dfd15.jpg
Two women have claimed that Stanley Johnson, father of the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inappropriately touched them at Conservative Party conferences, reported Sky News.Tory MP Caroline Nokes, who has represented Romsey and Southampton North in the Commons since 2010, was cited as saying during a cross-party panel discussion hosted by the outlet:The former minister and chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee added:According to Nokes, the incident occurred at the Conservative Party Conference before Stanley Johnson ran for the Teignbridge seat in Devon in the 2005 general election. Johnson lost that campaign, but served as a Conservative member of the European Parliament between 1979 and 1984.When asked to comment on the claims by Nokes, Stanley Johnson responded by saying:However, the allegations made by the senior Tory MP prompted Ailbhe Rea, a journalist for the New Statesman magazine, to similarly accuse Stanley Johnson of having “groped” her at the 2019 Tory conference.She went on Twitter to express gratitude to Caroline Nokes for “calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister’s father”.Carline Noke’s mention of having experienced inappropriate touching by the Prime Minister’s father was made at a panel discussion between four prominent female MPs about how to confront violence against women in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old marketing executive was kidnapped in South London, England, on 3 March 2021, as she was walking home to the Brixton Hill area. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens falsely arrested her, claiming she had breached COVID-19 regulations, then drove her to near Dover where he raped and strangled her, later disposing of her body in a pond.The discussion, which also featured Labour MPs Jess Phillips and Rosena Allin-Khan, and Conservative MP Fay Jones, was aimed at probing what should be done by legislators address the issue of violence against women.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107859/52/1078595208_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2dcf4c0c6eb4448916d23d83a98a52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, mp, uk

BoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences

05:21 GMT 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantStanley Johnson
Stanley Johnson - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Stanley Johnson, 81, is a former Conservative Party politician who served as Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Wight and Hampshire East from 1979 to 1984. The father of six children, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is also a former employee of the World Bank and the European Commission.
Two women have claimed that Stanley Johnson, father of the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inappropriately touched them at Conservative Party conferences, reported Sky News.
Tory MP Caroline Nokes, who has represented Romsey and Southampton North in the Commons since 2010, was cited as saying during a cross-party panel discussion hosted by the outlet:
“I’ve had male MPs stick their hands on my backside in Strangers’ Bar (in Parliament)… And I can remember a really prominent man smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, ‘Oh, Romsey, you’ve got a lovely seat’. Stanley Johnson did that to me ahead of the ‘05 election, so it was Blackpool… 2003/4.
The former minister and chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee added:
“I didn’t do anything and I feel ashamed by that… now I probably would… I now regard it as a duty, an absolute duty, to call out wherever you see it. Be the noisy, aggravating, aggressive woman in the room because if I'm not prepared to do that, then my daughter won't be prepared to do that... you do get to a point where you go 'up with this, I will not put'."
According to Nokes, the incident occurred at the Conservative Party Conference before Stanley Johnson ran for the Teignbridge seat in Devon in the 2005 general election. Johnson lost that campaign, but served as a Conservative member of the European Parliament between 1979 and 1984.
When asked to comment on the claims by Nokes, Stanley Johnson responded by saying:
“I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all. But there you go … and no reply.”
However, the allegations made by the senior Tory MP prompted Ailbhe Rea, a journalist for the New Statesman magazine, to similarly accuse Stanley Johnson of having “groped” her at the 2019 Tory conference.
She went on Twitter to express gratitude to Caroline Nokes for “calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister’s father”.
Carline Noke’s mention of having experienced inappropriate touching by the Prime Minister’s father was made at a panel discussion between four prominent female MPs about how to confront violence against women in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSPeople observe a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 21, 2021
People observe a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
People observe a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 21, 2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
The 33-year-old marketing executive was kidnapped in South London, England, on 3 March 2021, as she was walking home to the Brixton Hill area. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens falsely arrested her, claiming she had breached COVID-19 regulations, then drove her to near Dover where he raped and strangled her, later disposing of her body in a pond.
The discussion, which also featured Labour MPs Jess Phillips and Rosena Allin-Khan, and Conservative MP Fay Jones, was aimed at probing what should be done by legislators address the issue of violence against women.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:21 GMTBoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
05:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support Taiwan's Independence
04:07 GMT'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch
03:28 GMTUS Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst
03:13 GMTNASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
02:33 GMTDespite Photo-Ops, Biden-Harris Admin Clearly Experiencing 'Less Unity' - GOP Strategist
01:34 GMTHoly Retiring Senators, Batman! Long-Time Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Announces Retirement
01:04 GMT'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
01:00 GMTMexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts
00:56 GMTMayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn
00:28 GMTOSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take De-escalation Steps
YesterdayVideos: Anti-Gov’t Protests at Cuba’s DC Embassy Heavily Outnumbered by US Supporters of Havana
YesterdayAssange's Father: Would Be 'Honorable' for France to Offer Asylum to WikiLeaks Founder
YesterdaySecret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet
Yesterday'It's Official, Folks!': Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Into Law
YesterdaySix Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School, 'Multiple' Suspects at Large
YesterdayUS Preparing Follow-Up Sanctions on Belarus After EU Restrictions - State Dept.
YesterdayPentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
YesterdayUS Midterm Elections: Eight Key Senate Races to Watch