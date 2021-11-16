https://sputniknews.com/20211116/bojos-father-accused-of-groping-a-tory-mp-and-journalist-at-conservative-party-conferences-1090764097.html

BoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences

Stanley Johnson, 81, is a former Conservative Party politician who served as Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Wight and Hampshire East from 1979 to... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

boris johnson

mp

uk

Two women have claimed that Stanley Johnson, father of the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inappropriately touched them at Conservative Party conferences, reported Sky News.Tory MP Caroline Nokes, who has represented Romsey and Southampton North in the Commons since 2010, was cited as saying during a cross-party panel discussion hosted by the outlet:The former minister and chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee added:According to Nokes, the incident occurred at the Conservative Party Conference before Stanley Johnson ran for the Teignbridge seat in Devon in the 2005 general election. Johnson lost that campaign, but served as a Conservative member of the European Parliament between 1979 and 1984.When asked to comment on the claims by Nokes, Stanley Johnson responded by saying:However, the allegations made by the senior Tory MP prompted Ailbhe Rea, a journalist for the New Statesman magazine, to similarly accuse Stanley Johnson of having “groped” her at the 2019 Tory conference.She went on Twitter to express gratitude to Caroline Nokes for “calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister’s father”.Carline Noke’s mention of having experienced inappropriate touching by the Prime Minister’s father was made at a panel discussion between four prominent female MPs about how to confront violence against women in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old marketing executive was kidnapped in South London, England, on 3 March 2021, as she was walking home to the Brixton Hill area. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens falsely arrested her, claiming she had breached COVID-19 regulations, then drove her to near Dover where he raped and strangled her, later disposing of her body in a pond.The discussion, which also featured Labour MPs Jess Phillips and Rosena Allin-Khan, and Conservative MP Fay Jones, was aimed at probing what should be done by legislators address the issue of violence against women.

