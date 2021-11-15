Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/bjp-accuses-islamic-organisations-political-wing-of-murdering-rss-worker-in-india-1090744257.html
BJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
BJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
Several member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been killed in southern India's Kerala state over the past few years. In February, an RSS worker... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T13:53+0000
2021-11-15T13:54+0000
religion
politics
politics
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
religion
hinduism
religion
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/66/1077046648_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_44e6e6e0a320aeb04fc949cc5d9556c0.jpg
A member of Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was fatally stabbed in front of his wife on Monday in Palakkad District, the Indian state of Kerala. He was identified as A Sanjith.The state representative of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), of murder. The RSS is the BJP's ideological parent organisation.Police said that Sanjith died after receiving 50 stab wounds in the morning.Coming down hard on the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which runs the state government in Kerala, the president of the BJP's Palakkad District Office, K M Haridas, alleged that the killing is a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI. He also accused the state government of backing the SDPI.The conflict between the SDPI and BJP in the state has been running for some time.Earlier this year, in February, an RSS worker was killed in a political clash with the SDPI, triggering an escalation in tensions in the state. The BJP even called for a 12-hour Kerala shutdown.After the killing, the state police said that ill feeling was brewing in the area after a march organised by the SDPI in protest against a visit by BJP politician and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath to Kerala.He arrived in Kerala to inaugurate BJP's Vijay Yatra (Victory March) from Kasargod District to Thiruvananthapuram city. The party planned the march ahead of the state assembly polls which took place in April 2021.Thus the area witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides after the SDPI programme.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/66/1077046648_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8aaa9af66095546e95e1f9ad73efd3af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
religion, politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, religion, hinduism, religion, politics, religion and politics, india

BJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India

13:53 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 13:54 GMT 15.11.2021)
© AP Photo / DIPTENDU DUTTAIndian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a party flag on their way to attend a campaign rally while wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the national elections in Siliguri on April 3, 2019
Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a party flag on their way to attend a campaign rally while wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the national elections in Siliguri on April 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / DIPTENDU DUTTA
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Several member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been killed in southern India's Kerala state over the past few years. In February, an RSS worker was killed during a political clash with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) supporters. In 2020, around 15 RSS and BJP workers were killed because of political rivalry.
A member of Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was fatally stabbed in front of his wife on Monday in Palakkad District, the Indian state of Kerala. He was identified as A Sanjith.
The state representative of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), of murder. The RSS is the BJP's ideological parent organisation.
Police said that Sanjith died after receiving 50 stab wounds in the morning.
Coming down hard on the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which runs the state government in Kerala, the president of the BJP's Palakkad District Office, K M Haridas, alleged that the killing is a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI. He also accused the state government of backing the SDPI.
The conflict between the SDPI and BJP in the state has been running for some time.
Earlier this year, in February, an RSS worker was killed in a political clash with the SDPI, triggering an escalation in tensions in the state. The BJP even called for a 12-hour Kerala shutdown.
After the killing, the state police said that ill feeling was brewing in the area after a march organised by the SDPI in protest against a visit by BJP politician and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath to Kerala.
He arrived in Kerala to inaugurate BJP's Vijay Yatra (Victory March) from Kasargod District to Thiruvananthapuram city. The party planned the march ahead of the state assembly polls which took place in April 2021.
Thus the area witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides after the SDPI programme.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:01 GMTAmbulance Logjams Leave Patients Dying With 12,000 Annually Suffering ‘Severe Harm’ Says NHS Report
14:01 GMTLibya's High Election Commission Rejects Saif al-Gaddafi's Presidential Election Bid
13:53 GMTBJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
13:51 GMTProsecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'
13:51 GMTTehran Concerned About Spike in Terrorist Activities in Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry Says
13:34 GMTStoltenberg Says No Consensus for Ukraine to Join NATO, Warns Russia Against ‘Aggressive Actions’
13:33 GMTErdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders
13:09 GMTNew Zealand's Maori Tribe Urges Anti-Vaxxers to Stop Using Haka During Protests
13:05 GMTFrance Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
13:00 GMTEverything You Need to Know About the Kyle Rittenhouse Case
12:58 GMTTurkey Favors Lifting of US Sanctions Against Iran, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly 'Dreading' Maxwell Trial Set to 'Thrust Him Back Into Spotlight'
12:49 GMTICC, Former Cricketers Applaud Australian Cricket Team as Kangaroos Win Their Maiden T20 World Cup
12:47 GMTNew Variant of COVID-19 Delta Strain Detected in Norway, Reports Say
12:13 GMTEU Recognizes COVID Certificates of Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, New Zealand
12:00 GMTNavigating ‘Red Lines’ On Taiwan in Quest For ‘Common Ground’ Reportedly 'Key' to Biden-Xi Summit
11:57 GMTWatch Shirtless Vladimir Putin Riding a Strider From Half-Life 2
11:54 GMTIndia: Curfew Imposed, 50 Arrested in Violence-Hit Amravati City After BJP Stages Protest
11:52 GMTIRGC Chief Says Iran’s Advanced Maritime Technologies ‘Stir Fear Among Enemies’
11:46 GMTLionel Messi Drops Out of Top 50 Dribblers List As PSG Forward Fails to Sparkle in Paris