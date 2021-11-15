https://sputniknews.com/20211115/bjp-accuses-islamic-organisations-political-wing-of-murdering-rss-worker-in-india-1090744257.html
BJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
BJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
Several member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been killed in southern India's Kerala state over the past few years. In February, an RSS worker... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T13:53+0000
2021-11-15T13:53+0000
2021-11-15T13:54+0000
religion
politics
politics
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
religion
hinduism
religion
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/66/1077046648_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_44e6e6e0a320aeb04fc949cc5d9556c0.jpg
A member of Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was fatally stabbed in front of his wife on Monday in Palakkad District, the Indian state of Kerala. He was identified as A Sanjith.The state representative of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), of murder. The RSS is the BJP's ideological parent organisation.Police said that Sanjith died after receiving 50 stab wounds in the morning.Coming down hard on the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which runs the state government in Kerala, the president of the BJP's Palakkad District Office, K M Haridas, alleged that the killing is a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI. He also accused the state government of backing the SDPI.The conflict between the SDPI and BJP in the state has been running for some time.Earlier this year, in February, an RSS worker was killed in a political clash with the SDPI, triggering an escalation in tensions in the state. The BJP even called for a 12-hour Kerala shutdown.After the killing, the state police said that ill feeling was brewing in the area after a march organised by the SDPI in protest against a visit by BJP politician and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath to Kerala.He arrived in Kerala to inaugurate BJP's Vijay Yatra (Victory March) from Kasargod District to Thiruvananthapuram city. The party planned the march ahead of the state assembly polls which took place in April 2021.Thus the area witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides after the SDPI programme.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/66/1077046648_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8aaa9af66095546e95e1f9ad73efd3af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
religion, politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, religion, hinduism, religion, politics, religion and politics, india
BJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
13:53 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 13:54 GMT 15.11.2021)
Several member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been killed in southern India's Kerala state over the past few years. In February, an RSS worker was killed during a political clash with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) supporters. In 2020, around 15 RSS and BJP workers were killed because of political rivalry.
A member of Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was fatally stabbed in front of his wife on Monday in Palakkad District, the Indian state of Kerala. He was identified as A Sanjith.
The state representative of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), of murder. The RSS is the BJP's ideological parent organisation.
Police said that Sanjith died after receiving 50 stab wounds in the morning.
Coming down hard on the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which runs the state government in Kerala, the president of the BJP's Palakkad District Office, K M Haridas, alleged that the killing is a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI. He also accused the state government of backing the SDPI.
The conflict between the SDPI and BJP in the state has been running for some time.
Earlier this year, in February, an RSS worker was killed in a political clash with the SDPI, triggering an escalation in tensions in the state. The BJP even called for a 12-hour Kerala shutdown
.
After the killing, the state police said that ill feeling was brewing in the area after a march organised by the SDPI in protest against a visit by BJP politician and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath to Kerala.
He arrived in Kerala to inaugurate BJP's Vijay Yatra (Victory March) from Kasargod District to Thiruvananthapuram city. The party planned the march ahead of the state assembly polls which took place in April 2021.
Thus the area witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides after the SDPI programme.