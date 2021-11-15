BJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India

https://sputniknews.com/20211115/bjp-accuses-islamic-organisations-political-wing-of-murdering-rss-worker-in-india-1090744257.html

A member of Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was fatally stabbed in front of his wife on Monday in Palakkad District, the Indian state of Kerala. He was identified as A Sanjith.The state representative of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), of murder. The RSS is the BJP's ideological parent organisation.Police said that Sanjith died after receiving 50 stab wounds in the morning.Coming down hard on the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which runs the state government in Kerala, the president of the BJP's Palakkad District Office, K M Haridas, alleged that the killing is a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI. He also accused the state government of backing the SDPI.The conflict between the SDPI and BJP in the state has been running for some time.Earlier this year, in February, an RSS worker was killed in a political clash with the SDPI, triggering an escalation in tensions in the state. The BJP even called for a 12-hour Kerala shutdown.After the killing, the state police said that ill feeling was brewing in the area after a march organised by the SDPI in protest against a visit by BJP politician and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath to Kerala.He arrived in Kerala to inaugurate BJP's Vijay Yatra (Victory March) from Kasargod District to Thiruvananthapuram city. The party planned the march ahead of the state assembly polls which took place in April 2021.Thus the area witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides after the SDPI programme.

