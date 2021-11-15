Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/armenian-pm-accuses-azerbaijan-of-invading-its-territory-1090744590.html
Armenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan of Invading its Territory
Armenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan of Invading its Territory
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani troops invaded Armenia on Sunday at one of the border stretches, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday. 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T10:17+0000
2021-11-15T10:17+0000
world
armenia
azerbaijan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081109191_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_13875371662c1be1ce49f9e84250344f.jpg
"Since yesterday, we have held several meetings and discussions among the same attendees in different formats. The discussions focused on the invasion of the Armenian territory by the Azerbaijani troops at one of the eastern stretches of the Armenian-Azeri border," Pashinyan said at the Security Council meeting.Pashinyan added that he resigned Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan and appointed Suren Papikyan, the vice prime minister, to the post.On Sunday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that it foiled the attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces to move their positions to the eastern direction near the border.
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081109191_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74e8b998aaa943f3e4597a37bf4ecc11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, armenia, azerbaijan

Armenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan of Invading its Territory

10:17 GMT 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Tigran MehrabyanIn this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses the nation in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
In this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses the nation in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Tigran Mehrabyan
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani troops invaded Armenia on Sunday at one of the border stretches, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.
"Since yesterday, we have held several meetings and discussions among the same attendees in different formats. The discussions focused on the invasion of the Armenian territory by the Azerbaijani troops at one of the eastern stretches of the Armenian-Azeri border," Pashinyan said at the Security Council meeting.
Pashinyan added that he resigned Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan and appointed Suren Papikyan, the vice prime minister, to the post.
On Sunday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that it foiled the attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces to move their positions to the eastern direction near the border.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:42 GMTTwo Injured in Road-Side Blast in Kabul - Videos
10:41 GMTUK Labour Lawmaker Asks Government for Tougher Stance on Russia
10:17 GMTArmenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan of Invading its Territory
09:32 GMTIndia: Over 120 Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh
09:17 GMTUAE's 1st Global Media Congress to Focus on Digital Communications, Media Impact of AI
09:11 GMTAURUS Showcases Premium Line in Dubai Supported by REC
09:00 GMTRT France Crew Detained at Poland-Belarus Border
08:55 GMTLive Updates: Kremlin Slams US Claim That Poland-Belarus Crisis Designed as Distraction From Ukraine
08:09 GMTVienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
08:09 GMTIsrael Looks to Strengthen Current Partnerships and Explore Opportunities at Dubai Air Show
08:00 GMTWill UK Follow US and Bring in Law Which Campaigners Say Turns Whistleblowers Into ‘Bounty Hunters’?
07:55 GMTTwo Russian Citizens in Poland Accused of Organizing Illegal Migration Route
07:52 GMTPossibly Viking-Related Village Accidentally Discovered in Sweden During Construction
07:43 GMTKiribati Opens Up World's Largest Marine Reserve Amid Reports China Might Have Influenced the Move
07:24 GMTInjuries Reported as Rival Student Groups Clash at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University - Videos
06:59 GMT'Change in Pace' Likely as Queen Elizabeth II May Have to 'Scale Back' Duties After New Health Scare
06:31 GMTEthiopian Ambassador to US Says Addis Ababa Safe, No Need for Foreign Evacuations
06:16 GMTRussian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS
06:08 GMTEthiopian Gov't Seeks Return of Some 800 Trucks Sent to Tigray to Deliver Aid, Diplomat Says
06:06 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Memes Flood Twitter as Serbia Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers