Armenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan of Invading its Territory

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani troops invaded Armenia on Sunday at one of the border stretches, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday. 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Since yesterday, we have held several meetings and discussions among the same attendees in different formats. The discussions focused on the invasion of the Armenian territory by the Azerbaijani troops at one of the eastern stretches of the Armenian-Azeri border," Pashinyan said at the Security Council meeting.Pashinyan added that he resigned Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan and appointed Suren Papikyan, the vice prime minister, to the post.On Sunday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that it foiled the attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces to move their positions to the eastern direction near the border.

