Police Rush to Liverpool Hospital Amid Reports of 'Car Explosion' Outside Facility - Photo

Police Rush to Liverpool Hospital Amid Reports of 'Car Explosion' Outside Facility - Photo

Emergency personnel responded to reports of an explosion near Royal Liverpool Hospital. 14.11.2021

A bomb squad has arrived at Liverpool Women's Hospital after reports of an explosion, according to the Sun.A photo of a car on fire in a car park has been circulating on social media.Sputnik is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the photos.Merseyside Police have arrived at the site of the incident.Eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion and seeing smoke. A number of roads surrounding the hospital have been closed.

