Police Rush to Liverpool Hospital Amid Reports of 'Car Explosion' Outside Facility - Photo
13:38 GMT 14.11.2021 (Updated: 13:54 GMT 14.11.2021)
Being updated
Emergency personnel responded to reports of an explosion near Royal Liverpool Hospital.
A bomb squad has arrived at Liverpool Women's Hospital after reports of an explosion, according to the Sun.
A photo of a car on fire in a car park has been circulating on social media.
Sputnik is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the photos.
Liverpool Car Bomb apparently.. outside the Women’s hospital.. 😡— Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) November 14, 2021
Bang on 11am…. What does that say 🤷🏻#LiverpoolBomb pic.twitter.com/Y8i0Y0NRum
A cordon has been set up around Liverpool Women’s hospital. Large police presence, bomb disposal unit here. Police advising people to avoid the area. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/u643KnVGFS— Sarah Rogers (@sarahrogersITV) November 14, 2021
Merseyside Police have arrived at the site of the incident.
The current scene at the entrance to the main car park at Liverpool Women’s. pic.twitter.com/qyiaVejVCq— Alan Weston (@alanweston) November 14, 2021
Eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion and seeing smoke. A number of roads surrounding the hospital have been closed.