SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday.
The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship, the company said.Falcon 9 is partially reusable. Several of SpaceX fist-stage bosters have been launched into space more than once.Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet coverage in several countries via a beta-test program.
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites

18:05 GMT 13.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday.
The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship, the company said.
Falcon 9 is partially reusable. Several of SpaceX fist-stage bosters have been launched into space more than once.
Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet coverage in several countries via a beta-test program.
