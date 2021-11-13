https://sputniknews.com/20211113/spacex-launches-falcon-9-rocket-with-53-starlink-satellites-1090714171.html

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday. 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship, the company said.Falcon 9 is partially reusable. Several of SpaceX fist-stage bosters have been launched into space more than once.Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet coverage in several countries via a beta-test program.

