Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/spacex-launches-falcon-9-rocket-with-53-starlink-satellites-1090714171.html
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday. 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T18:05+0000
2021-11-13T18:05+0000
2021-11-13T18:05+0000
falcon 9
space x
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/10/1082906406_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_77dc1fd3fc8bebae21afed075a2a26bb.jpg
The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship, the company said.Falcon 9 is partially reusable. Several of SpaceX fist-stage bosters have been launched into space more than once.Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet coverage in several countries via a beta-test program.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/10/1082906406_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_022881b5324d600ce42e033f4d3c6290.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
falcon 9, space x
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday.
The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship, the company said.
Falcon 9 is partially reusable. Several of SpaceX fist-stage bosters have been launched into space more than once.
Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet coverage in several countries via a beta-test program.