Serbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin
Serbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he has a lot to learn from Russian President Vladimir Putin who has "lifted" Russia both politically... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
serbia, russia, vladimir putin, aleksandar vucic

Serbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin

23:09 GMT 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев / Go to the photo bankVladimir Putin drinking tea. File photo.
Vladimir Putin drinking tea. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he has a lot to learn from Russian President Vladimir Putin who has "lifted" Russia both politically and militarily.
Vucic said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday that "preparations for a meeting with President Putin have been going on for weeks" and that his previous meetings with Putin were always very important.
"I always have a lot to learn from President Putin, a lot to hear from him," Vucic said.
The Serbian president emphasized that Putin is the power of Russia and he is the one who has made the country stronger.
"He has lifted Russia both politically and militarily, and, finally, in terms of the strength of economic stability and everything else," Vucic explained.
He also said that he hoped to reach an understanding regarding gas prices and agree on increasing the supply of Russian gas to Serbia during an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In October, Vucic stated that his meeting with Putin was being planned for November 25, and that he hoped for a favorable gas price for Serbia.
