Serbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he has a lot to learn from Russian President Vladimir Putin who has "lifted" Russia both politically... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

Vucic said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday that "preparations for a meeting with President Putin have been going on for weeks" and that his previous meetings with Putin were always very important.The Serbian president emphasized that Putin is the power of Russia and he is the one who has made the country stronger.He also said that he hoped to reach an understanding regarding gas prices and agree on increasing the supply of Russian gas to Serbia during an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.In October, Vucic stated that his meeting with Putin was being planned for November 25, and that he hoped for a favorable gas price for Serbia.

