Polish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military

WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish soldier has died at the border with Belarus due to an accident, the command of the 17th Mechanized Brigade of the country's armed... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

"On November 13, an accident in the line of duty took place at the Polish-Belarusian border, resulting in a death of a soldier of the 17th 'Greater Poland' Mechanized Brigade," the command said in a statement.The command also said that no third parties had been involved in the accident. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was a shot from a service weapon.An investigation into the matter is underway.

