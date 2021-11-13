Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: COP26 Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/polish-soldier-dies-in-accident-at-border-with-belarus---military-1090715454.html
Polish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
Polish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish soldier has died at the border with Belarus due to an accident, the command of the 17th Mechanized Brigade of the country's armed... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T20:39+0000
2021-11-13T20:36+0000
belarus
poland
soldier
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102205/62/1022056296_0:122:3192:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_0e6fb7f222c440782a4d07a36ccb162e.jpg
"On November 13, an accident in the line of duty took place at the Polish-Belarusian border, resulting in a death of a soldier of the 17th 'Greater Poland' Mechanized Brigade," the command said in a statement.The command also said that no third parties had been involved in the accident. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was a shot from a service weapon.An investigation into the matter is underway.
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102205/62/1022056296_236:0:2956:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_f462f2e5f876db2dd003eb9f743dd2ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, poland, soldier, military

Polish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military

20:39 GMT 13.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alik KepliczPolish national flag
Polish national flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish soldier has died at the border with Belarus due to an accident, the command of the 17th Mechanized Brigade of the country's armed forces said on Saturday.
"On November 13, an accident in the line of duty took place at the Polish-Belarusian border, resulting in a death of a soldier of the 17th 'Greater Poland' Mechanized Brigade," the command said in a statement.
The command also said that no third parties had been involved in the accident. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was a shot from a service weapon.
An investigation into the matter is underway.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:39 GMTPolish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
20:00 GMTCOP26: Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
19:49 GMT'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions
19:40 GMTUS Court of Appeals Judge Rejects White House Motion to Reinstate Vaccination Mandate
19:34 GMTDisgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General
19:04 GMTLib Dem Leadership Hopeful Used Parliamentary Office for Second Job
18:59 GMTTrump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules
18:34 GMTFive Republicans Threaten to Pull Support From Spending Bill If Border Wall Funds Aren't Included
18:28 GMTWhat Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?
18:13 GMTLukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles
18:05 GMTSpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites
18:01 GMTEritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military
16:51 GMTExtinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt Lord Mayor's Show in London, Squabble With Police - Video
16:33 GMTPutin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row
16:21 GMT'Quelle Hypocrisie!' France's Stance on Belarus Slammed as 1,000 Immigrants Allowed to Cross Channel
16:15 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Challenges Fellow Dems to Condemn BLM Activist Threatening With 'Riots'
15:52 GMTElon Musk Reveals Identity of Person Who Came Close to 'Killing Tesla'
15:44 GMTRussia's S-550 to Be More Efficient at Intercepting ICBMs Than THAAD & Aegis, Report Says
15:25 GMTJudge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails
14:55 GMTBlack Fungus: Indian Man Partially Loses Vision in Rare Case of 'Post-Dengue Mucormycosis'