At Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State

In a major terror attack, five soldiers, along with the wife of an Indian Army colonel and his eight-year-old son, lost their lives, and several others were injured in an ambush in the Indian state of Manipur, near the Myanmar border.The incident took place on Saturday morning, when Colonel Viplav Tripathi, along with his wife and son, was returning after supervising a civic action programme. Manipur state chief N. Biren Singh strongly condemned the attack and offered condolences to the families of the victims. He said that a counter-operation had been launched to track down the militants.India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the perpetrators would be brought to justice soon.
The Manipur state-based militant group “People’s Liberation Army” is suspected to be behind the attack.
Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.