WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Holds Press Conference in Paris

On Friday, Kamala Harris is holding a press conference in Paris. The US vice president is taking part in the Paris Peace Forum, an annual summit that is dedicated to coordinating efforts in order to address shared global challenges, such as terrorism and climate change. The event, which attracts politicians and heads of international organisations from around the globe, is taking place between 11-13 November.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
US Vice President Kamala Harris Holds Press Conference in Paris
The US vice president is attending the Paris Peace Forum, which is being held on Thursday and Friday, as part of her five-day visit to France. This year the event, designed as an annual meeting of top politicians, is focusing on post-COVID recovery.
