Former 'Apprentice' Contestant Who Filed Defamation Suit Against Trump Settles Case for $0
Summer Zervos, a contestant on "The Apprentice," has settled her defamation suit against former US President Donald Trump for $0.
donald trump
defamation
summer zervos
The defamation suit was dropped on Friday in New York state courts. The suit was initially filed in 2017 but had been frozen due to legal protections afforded to Trump while he was a sitting president.A December 23 deposition had been scheduled that would have seen both Trump and Zervos testify under oath.In 2016, when Trump was the Republican presidential nominee, Zervos publicly accused Trump of sexual assault and harassment.Zervos, a restaurateur from California, was a contestant on "The Apprentice" in 2006 while Trump was the host. In 2007, she met with Trump at his New York office and at a hotel in California in what she stated were professional development meetings. According to Zervos, in those meetings, Trump subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping.Following her allegations, Trump called her claims a “hoax” on social media and claimed that she was a liar trying to upend his presidential campaign. Zervos on the other hand said Trump had tarnished her reputation. She sought an apology, a retraction, and unspecified damages.After Trump was elected president the suit was effectively put on hold. Now, nearly five years later, the suit has been dismissed and settled, with both parties free to talk about the allegations.
Former 'Apprentice' Contestant Who Filed Defamation Suit Against Trump Settles Case for $0

23:03 GMT 12.11.2021
In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on March 13, 2017 in Washington and Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" appears at a news conference in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2016, to announce claims that Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007
In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on March 13, 2017 in Washington and Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice appears at a news conference in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2016, to announce claims that Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais, left, and Ringo H.W. Chiu, Files
Nevin Brown
Summer Zervos, a contestant on "The Apprentice," has settled her defamation suit against former US President Donald Trump for $0.
The defamation suit was dropped on Friday in New York state courts. The suit was initially filed in 2017 but had been frozen due to legal protections afforded to Trump while he was a sitting president.
A December 23 deposition had been scheduled that would have seen both Trump and Zervos testify under oath.

According to a joint statement made by Zervos’ lawyers, Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza, "After five years, Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience."

They added, "Ms. Zervos stands by the allegations in her complaint and has accepted no compensation."

In 2016, when Trump was the Republican presidential nominee, Zervos publicly accused Trump of sexual assault and harassment.
Zervos, a restaurateur from California, was a contestant on "The Apprentice" in 2006 while Trump was the host. In 2007, she met with Trump at his New York office and at a hotel in California in what she stated were professional development meetings. According to Zervos, in those meetings, Trump subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping.
Following her allegations, Trump called her claims a “hoax” on social media and claimed that she was a liar trying to upend his presidential campaign. Zervos on the other hand said Trump had tarnished her reputation. She sought an apology, a retraction, and unspecified damages.
After Trump was elected president the suit was effectively put on hold. Now, nearly five years later, the suit has been dismissed and settled, with both parties free to talk about the allegations.
