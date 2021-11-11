https://sputniknews.com/20211111/we-got-alms-rather-than-freedom-bollywood-actress-kangana-ranaut-sparks-outrage-over-1947-1090653282.html

'We Got Alms Rather Than Freedom': Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over 1947

Recently, the actress has not only targeted her colleagues in the film industry but also become embroiled in various political issues including the farmers’... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has landed in fresh load of hot water for making a sweeping statement about India's independence from Britain after a freedom struggle. Ranaut, the winner of four National Film Awards, on Monday received the honour of Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian award), and said India got its real independence in 2014, and that what the country had received in 1947 was ‘bheekh’ (alms).In 2014, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory in the general elections throwing Congress - the party of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and his descendants - out of office.Slamming Ranaut for her statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Varun Gandhi said: “Sometimes she insults the sacrifice and self-suffering of Mahatma Gandhi, sometimes she glorifies his assassin and now she is insulting the sacrifices of martyrs such as Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose - not to mention hundreds of thousands of freedom fighters. Should I term such thinking madness or treason?”Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the actress for her statement.Congress politician Sanjay Nirupam said that the actress should tender an apology. He tweeted in Hindi: “Kangana Ranaut has been stupid again. She said that we got freedom in alms while the real freedom came in 2014 after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister. This is an insult to our freedom fighters. Then why is the Modi government celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence? The actress should apologise to the nation.”Her statement about India’s freedom has left many people outraged as it appears to ignore the sacrifices made by the real freedom fighters. What they managed to achieve -- national freedom from British Rule -- is a matter of pride for every Indian.People generally regard the freedom fighters highly and strongly believe it is because of their indescribable struggle against British rule that Indians today live in a free country.A section of social media users reacted strongly to her remark and some even demanded that she have her Padma Shri award withdrawn for insulting the freedom fighters. A few said that she should be arrested for sedition.A user said: “Which quality of drugs do you take Kangana Ranaut? Only the slaves of Britishers can dare to insult the bravehearts who fought for the freedom of India.”According to local media reports, the national executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party Preethi Menon has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against the actress for her seditious remarks. Ranaut's Brushes With ControversyThe actress, who takes pride in being a nationalist, has proved a dab hand at stoking controversies in the past. In January, on the anniversary of the death of Indian freedom struggle icon Mahatma Gandhi, Ranaut triggered a controversy when she glorified his assassin Nathuram Godse. She had said that there always are "three sides" to every story.Earlier this year, Twitter permanently suspended her account for "repeated violations of Twitter rules”. This came after the actress posted a series of tweets on the alleged violence that took place in the Indian state of West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared.Before being permanently suspended, her account was briefly suspended when she posted a tweet referring to the controversy surrounding Aam Aadmi Party Preethi Menon

