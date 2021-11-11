Registration was successful!
US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
On Wednesday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol claimed that it immediately needed former US President Donald... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has issued an administrative injunction that will temporarily block the House Select Committee from obtaining Trump's White House records.
donald trump
21:09 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 21:17 GMT 11.11.2021)
On Wednesday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol claimed that it immediately needed former US President Donald Trump's White House records to preserve democracy, complete its probe, and recommend "remedial" legislation.
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has issued an administrative injunction that will temporarily block the House Select Committee from obtaining Trump's White House records.