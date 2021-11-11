Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/us-appeals-court-temporarily-halts-release-of-trump-white-house-docs-to-jan-6-committee-1090668468.html
US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
On Wednesday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol claimed that it immediately needed former US President Donald... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T21:09+0000
2021-11-11T21:17+0000
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090668468.jpg?1636665429
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has issued an administrative injunction that will temporarily block the House Select Committee from obtaining Trump's White House records.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump

US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee

21:09 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 21:17 GMT 11.11.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
On Wednesday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol claimed that it immediately needed former US President Donald Trump's White House records to preserve democracy, complete its probe, and recommend "remedial" legislation.
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has issued an administrative injunction that will temporarily block the House Select Committee from obtaining Trump's White House records.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:09 GMTUS Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
21:03 GMTAs WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?
20:56 GMTUS-Based Hindu Group Accused of Violating Wage Laws, Exploiting Hundreds of Indian Labourers
20:32 GMTXi Jinping’s Leadership Hailed in Resolution at Communist Party of China’s Sixth Plenum
20:30 GMTTroika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels
20:18 GMTOil Market: What's Behind US-Russian Energy Ministers' Meeting on the Sidelines of COP26?
19:43 GMTDeath Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
18:55 GMTHouse Democrats Call to Formally Censure Rep. Gosar Over Video Manip 'Killing' Ocasio-Cortez, Biden
18:28 GMTUS Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
18:25 GMTVisitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God'
18:09 GMTEx-Afghan Finance Minister Says 'Ghost Soldiers' to Blame for Afghanistan Fallout
17:59 GMTYemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal Migration Networks Set Up by Europeans
17:42 GMTREC Will Hold 'Made in Russia' Forum for Exporters on 10 December in Moscow
17:35 GMTEx-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force, Commander Says
17:28 GMTNATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions in Region
16:58 GMTPutin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing
16:57 GMTChina Builds Village Inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh: India's Foreign Ministry
16:40 GMTLeBron James Derides Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears on Trial
16:39 GMTKim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
16:36 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Stood as Democrat in County Slammed for Suspect Postal Ballot