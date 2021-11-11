https://sputniknews.com/20211111/us-appeals-court-temporarily-halts-release-of-trump-white-house-docs-to-jan-6-committee-1090668468.html

US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee

US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee

On Wednesday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol claimed that it immediately needed former US President Donald... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T21:09+0000

2021-11-11T21:09+0000

2021-11-11T21:17+0000

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090668468.jpg?1636665429

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has issued an administrative injunction that will temporarily block the House Select Committee from obtaining Trump's White House records.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump