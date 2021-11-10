https://sputniknews.com/20211110/pakistan-hopes-for-resumption-of-kartarpur-pilgrimage-after-statement-by-indian-punjab-state-chief-1090610626.html

Pakistan Hopes for Resumption of Kartarpur Pilgrimage After Statement By Indian Punjab State Chief

Kartarpur is a small town in Pakistan, where Sikhs' holiest shrine, the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, is located. The Kartarpur Corridor leads from the... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

Hours after Indian Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the upcoming birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev this month, the Pakistani government expressed hope for resumption of the pilgrimage. "In the upcoming Baba Guru Nanak's birthday (on 19 November) celebrations from 17 November to 26, we look forward to hosting devotees from India and around the world", Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Office said in a statement late Tuesday evening.Kartarpur is a historical religious place in Pakistan for Sikh devotees worldwide, especially for the Indian state of Punjab, where approximately 60 percent of the population practices Sikhism.India and Pakistan have significant populations of Punjabi-speaking people who worship Sikh gurus. On Tuesday, Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor.The pilgrimage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.However, on 2 October 2020, the Pakistani government announced it was unilaterally opening the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage, but the Indian government did not reciprocate.India and Pakistan signed the Kartarpur Corridor agreement on 24 October 2019.Under the agreement, Indian pilgrims of all faiths can undertake round-the-year visa-free travel through the Kartarpur Corridor to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

