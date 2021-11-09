https://sputniknews.com/20211109/spacex-crew-dragon-returns-to-earth-after-six-months-in-orbit-1090577887.html

SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit

SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit

Four astronauts are returning home on their Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, bringing their six-month mission at the International Space Station to a close. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T03:31+0000

2021-11-09T03:31+0000

2021-11-09T03:31+0000

tech

spacex

space

dragon

crew dragon spacecraft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090578121_0:73:3071:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_d99afae516c644acb105f1885fff2d09.jpg

NASA SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on time earlier on Monday, has completed the voyage of its four Crew-2 passengers back to Earth.The crew consisting of NASA astronauts Shane Kimborough and Megan McArthur, JAXA astronaut Aki Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet have been in space since April, and are now returning with 530 pounds (1159 kilograms) of gear and data.The Endeavour is set to splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. NASA's next SpaceX Crew-3 mission is still on track to launch no earlier than Wednesday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, according to the space agency.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, spacex, space, dragon, crew dragon spacecraft