SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit

NASA SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on time earlier on Monday, has completed the voyage of its four Crew-2 passengers back to Earth.The crew consisting of NASA astronauts Shane Kimborough and Megan McArthur, JAXA astronaut Aki Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet have been in space since April, and are now returning with 530 pounds (1159 kilograms) of gear and data.The Endeavour is set to splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. NASA's next SpaceX Crew-3 mission is still on track to launch no earlier than Wednesday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, according to the space agency.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
